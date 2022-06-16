Botafogo x São Paulo: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and arbitration | Brazilian series a

Botafogo and São Paulo face each other this Thursday, at 4 pm, at Nilton Santos, in Rio de Janeiro, for the 12th round of the Brazilian Championship.

ge tracks all bids in Real Time, with videos – click here to follow.

Botafogo is in crisis. With four consecutive defeats, the team entered the relegation zone after losing to Avaí. The atmosphere at the club became tense on Wednesday, when fans invaded the CT to demand players and officials. To complete, the team is full of absences due to injuries and needed to promote boys from the lower categories.

São Paulo ended a series of four games without a win by beating América-MG, on Sunday, and re-approached the leaders of the championship. With 18 points, he wants to beat Palmeiras, who have 22, and whom he will face in the next round.

Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Streaming: Premierewith narration by Luiz Carlos Jr and comments by Paulo Nunes, PC Vasconcellos and PC Oliveira.

Real time: at the ge from 3 pm (click here to access).

Renata Mendonça analyzes Botafogo x São Paulo, for the 12th round of the Brasileirão 2022

Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

Botafogo – Coach: Luís Castro

Botafogo tries to interrupt the sequence of four defeats. The team has not won since the sixth round, when they beat Fortaleza. In addition to the bad phase, coach Luís Castro has important absences. The good news is the return of Saravia, who was suspended in the match against Avaí. Due to the many injuries, the commission turned to two youngsters from the B team: forwards Daniel Cruz and Jeffinho.

Likely team: kitten; Saravia (Daniel Borges), Kanu, Cuesta and Hugo; Tchê Tchê, Kayque and Chay (Patrick de Paula); Vinícius Lopes, Matheus Nascimento and Erison.

+ More news from Botafogo

2 of 3 Probable Botafogo against São Paulo — Photo: ge Probable Botafogo against São Paulo — Photo: ge

Who is out: Carlinhos, Diego Gonçalves, Del Piage, Luís Oyama, Lucas Fernandes, Rafael, Sauer and Victor Sá (medical department).

hanging: Chay, Erison, Kanu, Philipe Sampaio, Víctor Cuesta and Vinícius Lopes.

São Paulo – Coach: Rogério Ceni

Injuries continue to get in the way of Rogério Ceni’s plans, who will have at least eight absentees for this Thursday’s game in Rio de Janeiro. Andrés Colorado, with a thigh problem, was the last minute casualty. On the other hand, the coach will have the return of Diego Costa, Arboleda and Igor Gomes.

Probable team: Jandrei, Diego Costa (Miranda), Arboleda and Léo; Rafinha, Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes and Welington; Luciano (Eder) and Calleri.

+ Other news from São Paulo

3 of 3 Probable São Paulo to face Botafogo — Photo: ge.globo São Paulo likely to face Botafogo — Photo: ge.globo

Who is out: Alisson, Andrés Colorado, Caio, Gabriel Sara, Luan, Talles Costa, Moreira and Nikão (injured).

hanging: André Anderson, Leo and Luciano.