Bruna Karla speaks out about gay marriage and receives criticism from netizens: “I should have been arrested”

Bruna Karla was the last guest on the influencer's podcast, Karina Bacchi

Bruna Karla was the last guest on the influencer's podcast, Karina Bacchi
Bruna Karla was the last guest on the influencer's podcast, Karina Bacchi
Bruna Karla is a gospel singer who was part of the lives of thousands of Brazilians. The artist’s songs are present in evangelical churches and there are those who believe that she has undergone personal transformations through the singer’s lyrics. However, like other representatives of religious music, Bruna is not exempt from some controversies.

This Wednesday (15th), Bruna Karla was the guest of the artist’s podcast, Karina Bacchi and the evangelical took the internet by surprise by pronouncing some lines. It turns out that the singer opined about homosexual relationships and netizens claimed that the statements would have a homophobic nature.

At a given moment, the gospel influencer said he would only go to a gay wedding if one of the men was marrying a woman. “There was a friend who asked me: ‘Bruna, when I get married will you go to my wedding?’ and I looked at him, I was very sincere and said: ‘Oh, when you marry a beautiful woman and full of God’s power, I will.’ I’m talking about a friend, homosexualthat we have this freedom, and I said that the day I accept to sing at a wedding with another man, I can stop singing about the bible and about Jesus”, said Bruna Karla.

On social networks, some users did not forgive Bruna’s words and expressed indignation over the believer’s speech. “She should have been arrested at the exact moment she spoke of such a crime. And another thing, what a translation of Bible Is this one of these people?”, asked an internet user.

