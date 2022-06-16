Businessman loses leg movement after spinal tumors

After being diagnosed with spinal cancer at age 38, former businessman Maurinho Bruno underwent two surgeries and has been unable to walk for more than four months. The disease appeared on January 1st of this year and since then has caused changes in the lives of Maurinho and his family.

After feeling severe pain in his body, Maurinho sought a hospital to understand the cause of the suffering. According to the doctor, the tests showed that he had a small fracture in the vertebra.

It was after the pain increased, and he needed an ambulance from João de Barro, where he lives, to the General Hospital of Roraima (HGR), that he learned that it was a tumor between the vertebrae that had paralyzed the movement of the legs. .

A series of consultations, exams, medicines and adequate nutrition became necessities for the case, and all help is welcome (Photo: Nilzete Franco/FolhaBV)



After the biopsy showed a benign tumor, the surgery was performed and he went home, continued with medication and physical therapy and after three months he had great results. Everything was going well, until last Sunday (5th) when he lost control of his leg again and felt pain in his body.

Maurinho needed to be admitted to the HGR with aggressive pain, and the new tests showed that he had several tumors spread across his spine, which was a shock for everyone involved.

The new surgery was more delicate and caused six hours of distress to sister Kelly Darlis, a 33-year-old nurse, and mother, Raimunda Íris, 64, who were not prepared for the news that shook the whole family in recent months.

The biopsy of the last tumors removed showed a malignant tumor (cancer) and now the family needs to start chemotherapy treatment and even surgeries to recover the movement of Maurinho’s legs.

A long process and experienced daily by the family, they say that it has not been easy to deal with all the expenses that the disease has brought. A series of consultations, exams, medication and adequate nutrition became necessities for the case, and all help is welcome.

For those who sympathize with history and can help the current situation, the PIX number for donations is (95) 99159-9508, in Andria’s name.