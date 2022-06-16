Caixa releases FGTS withdrawal to all workers; see how to withdraw R$ 1,000

Caixa Econômica Federal concluded, this Wednesday (15), the schedule for the extraordinary withdrawal of the FGTSa modality authorized by the federal government and which allows the withdrawal of up to R$ 1,000 from active and inactive accounts of the Guarantee Fund.

Those born in December are now entitled to the withdrawal from today, joining all workers who were born between January and November and, therefore, have already had the extraordinary withdrawal of the FGTS released by Caixa, according to the calendar. below:

Birth month FGTS Withdrawal Date January april 20 February April 30th March may 4th April may 11 May May 14th June May 18 July May 21 August may 25th September May 28 October 1st of june November June 8th December 15th of June

The extraordinary withdrawal of the FGTS can be carried out until December 15th, when the funds will return to the linked account of the Guarantee Fund, if they are not spent, withdrawn or transferred to the current account.

After the release by Caixa, the money is deposited in Caixa’s digital savings account, and can be moved through Caixa Tem, an application that allows the payment of household bills and the realization of virtual purchases in establishments not affiliated, in addition to allowing ATM withdrawals and transfers to a third-party account.

In all, 42 million workers are entitled to the withdrawal. It is enough to have an available balance in the active and inactive accounts of the Guarantee Fund. It is worth remembering that those who anticipated the FGTS anniversary withdrawal and had the amount blocked in the account will not be able to carry out the extraordinary withdrawal of the FGTS.

FGTS withdrawal: how to consult

To check if they are entitled to the extraordinary FGTS withdrawal, workers must access the FGTS website, where you will be able to check, in addition to the value, the dates on which the credit will take place in Digital Social Savings. The consultation of the amount of the extraordinary withdrawal can also be carried out through the FGTS application (available at Google Play and on App Store).

