Can Bolsonaro’s aid of BRL 250 and BRL 400 already be requested?

In partnership with the Ministries of Economy and Citizenship, the government of President Bolsonaro intends to launch two new benefits that can help Brazilians working in transit. The first of them is the Fuel Allowancewith an estimated value between R$ 250 and R$ 300, and the trucker bagwhich can reach R$ 400. Learn more about them below!

Fuel Allowance

With the price of gasoline increasing, the government intends to grant aid worth between R$250 and R$300 to Brazilians who earn a living working in traffic. The measure goes for both app drivers, van drivers, taxi drivers, as well as those who work making deliveries.

To receive help, participants must be registered in the Cadastro Único (CadUnique) and have a monthly per capita family income of up to 2 minimum wages. And to ensure the sustainability of the program, the idea is to update the transfer value every semester, in case the price of fuel increases even more.

Currently, the proposal establishing the payment of the Fuel Allowance is in conclusive proceedings in the Chamber of Deputies, through Bill 535/22. That is, it is not yet possible to apply for the benefit resources. If approved, the text will go to the Federal Senate. From there, it will then depart for presidential sanction.

trucker bag

It’s not just gasoline that shows a rise at stations, diesel has also gained prominence in recent months after showing significant increases in prices, generating dissatisfaction among the truck driver category, who have already claimed the possibility of a stoppage if the product’s values ​​do not decrease.

Thinking about the best way to deal with this situation, the federal government, together with the Ministry of Economy, approved the creation of the trucker bagin the payment of a monthly amount of R$ 400. The funds will be transferred to the drivers so that they can afford the expenses of the diesel oil in the face of constant increases.

The impact of the measure for the public coffers could reach R$ 1.5 billion. The decision to create the benefit gained strength after the president of Petrobras, José Mauro Ferreira Coelho, announced a possible diesel shortage crisis in the country from the second half of 2022.

On the implementation of the proposal, new information has not yet been released. Recently, the government has invested its actions in reducing ICMS on fuels, limiting its application to 17%, in addition to creating mechanisms to zero federal taxes for diesel.