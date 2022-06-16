‘Cara e Coragem’: Rico may have the solution to the mystery of Clarice’s death | come around

A photo of Clarice (Taís Araujo), surrounded by women, all wearing orange pantsuits and a brooch on their lapel, is the clue that Ítalo (Paulo Lessa) has to unravel the businesswoman’s mysterious death.
The ex-security guard and Clarice’s lover found the image in his beloved’s safe, during the SG invasion, and it shows Rico (André Luiz Frambach), who has known the director of Siderúrgica Gusmão since he was a child.
But before knowing Rico’s reaction, we remember that it was in this outfit that Clarice appeared dead in Lagoa.
Moa and Pat see on TV a news about Clarice’s death
Doubts, many doubts
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Ítalo (Paulo Lessa) asks Rico (André Luiz Frambach) to help him unravel the enigma of Clarice’s photo (Taís Araujo) — Photo: TV Globo
“We want to know if the outfit has any connection with her death. It was an outfit she wore a lot. It means she went to these meetings a lot, and she probably went that night too”, ponders Ítalo, who knows about the family’s connection. of Rico with the Gusmao.
The mysterious photo of Clarice (Taís Araujo) is a clue to the solution to the mystery of the businesswoman’s death in ‘Cara e Coragem’ — Photo: TV Globo
The sportsman demands to understand why there are so many doubts about Clarice’s death, why they opened the businesswoman’s safe and, above all, what is the contents of the folder that is with Pat (Paolla Oliveira) and Moa (Marcelo Serrado).
“I don’t want to screw anyone up. Whether you like it or not, I’m already in it up to my neck. And if it has to do with Clarice’s death, who is a person I knew… Well, to help I have to know what what’s going on!”, asks Rico.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Moa (Marcelo Serrado) tells Rico (André Luiz Frambach) the whole truth — Photo: TV Globo
Faced with this, the trio lets Rico know everything and gains another ally in the parallel investigation.
Rico talks about his contact with the Gusmão family and asks why they didn’t look for Martha (Claudia Di Moura).
“Clarice made it very clear, Rico. We should only talk to one person: Jonathan. A sign that he didn’t trust anyone else”, Pat answers.
The sportsman tells his friends that a person can help them decipher the riddle: Teca (Raquel Rocha).
“I don’t know if it’s going to lead to anything, but I can show this photo to my mother. Does she know which group this is?
Does Teca have the answer to this riddle?
