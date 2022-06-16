Catholics renew faith in Corpus Christi, on the Esplanade of Ministries

posted on 06/16/2022 06:00 / updated 06/16/2022 09:56



The last time the Acamps-DF movement participated in the Corpus Christi solemnity on the Esplanade of Ministries in 2019 – (credit: Personal Archive)

From the sawdust that soils the clothes, the dye that paints the hands and the coffee powder that sticks to the skin, images of Jesus, the wine chalice and the holy host emerge, which shape a colorful path, in the middle of the Esplanada dos ministries. There were two years of waiting until the restrictive measures were reduced and Catholics from the Federal District could meet again to celebrate, on the Esplanada dos Ministérios, the traditional celebration of Corpus Christi. The event, known for the procession with candles and the making of the carpet made of sawdust, returns to the streets today, with about 500 young people who arrive in the center of Brasília to start preparing the route.













The festivities, celebrated 60 days after Easter, should count on 22 groups from the DF for the assembly of the carpet, which extends for approximately 125m. The route is used in the procession of the Blessed Sacrament, after the Holy Mass, celebrated at 17:00. According to the coordinator of the Corpus Christi carpet assembly, Aloísio Parreiras Rodrigues, there will be 25 paintings, 5m long and 4m wide. That is, there are 25 drawings that mention the sacrament of the Holy Eucharist — the act of receiving the consecrated host, the symbol of the body of Christ.

Aloísio explains that the organization for the event starts three months before the party. “We called the movements and pastorals that work with the youth in the parishes of the DF and started to select the designs that will be molded”, he says. According to the coordinator, the groups make proposals for illustrations within the theme, which is always related to the Holy Eucharist. This year, the motto is “The Word was made flesh and dwelt among us”. “The commission evaluates and approves, or not, the drawing. In addition, each painting has a short sentence, so that it is a Eucharistic catechesis. So there are phrases related to the theme as well”, he quotes.

In 2020, as the holiday fell close to the beginning of the quarantine, there was no schedule. Last year, some parishes carried out the making of rugs in the parking lots and open spaces near the temples, with the participation of few people, respecting social distance and the use of masks. Therefore, the excitement and expectation of young people to gather on the Esplanade of Ministries is even greater. “There were two years without this context of unity. The assembly of the carpet shows that young people from different locations in the DF are also serving in the church, so it is a positive concern. We are still in the pandemic, but the hope prevails that with due care we will have a special and beautiful ceremony”, quotes Aloísio.

Coordinator of the Acamps-DF movement, banker Juliana Soares de Sousa Prates, 35, says that the group has been involved in making the rug for about 15 years, and that the excitement of young people to return to the Esplanada dos Ministérios lawn in the ceremony is high. “It’s an opportunity that we have to live together. Our group prioritizes contact, hugs. So in recent years, living this solemnity without having each other, side by side, was impressive”, she says. Annually, the team organizes itself to obtain materials for the construction of the design. According to the bank, this will be no different: “We managed to donate the coffee grounds, and as for the rest of the materials, we added the value to buy and not have the headache of missing something on the day”, she says.

Pastor of the Metropolitan Cathedral of Brasília, Paulo Renato Pereira da Silva explains that the solemnity of Corpus Christi means “Body of Christ”. “When Jesus was with the apostles, gathered together, he instituted the Eucharist and from that moment on it went from being the celebration of the Jewish Passover to being a new covenant, where he would give his flesh and blood”, he says. The feast, according to the priest, became a solemnity years later. “Pope Urban IV witnessed two miracles, the first being with Saint Juliana, who encouraged, through a vision, a public feast that would aim to increase the faith of the faithful and repair offenses against the holy sacrament”, he says.

GET STARTED

7 am

Prayer with young people, led by Father Renato

Start of making rugs

8 am

Opening of the food court (coffee, snacks and lunch)

3 pm

Beginning of confessions

4 pm

event animation

4:45 pm

Entrance procession (Cathedral exit)

5 pm

Solemn Mass

6:30 pm

Solemn procession and final blessing





See what opens and closes

Bus

The buses of the Collective Public Transport System of the DF will circulate with a timetable for Sundays and holidays today, Corpus Christi. Tomorrow, due to the optional point for federal and DF servers, buses will circulate with a normal working day schedule, with flexibility on the lines that serve the Esplanada dos Ministérios, and there may be a reduction according to demand. The other DF bus lines will have normal operation. On Saturday and Sunday the operation will be normal for the weekend.

Subway

Thursday, Friday and Saturday: from 5:30 am to 11:30 pm.

Sunday: from 7 am to 7 pm.

Procon-DF

On the holiday, all posts of the Consumer Protection Institute of the Federal District (Procon-DF) will be closed. Tomorrow, only the agency’s headquarters, located at Venâncio Shopping, will normally be open from 8 am to 5 pm.

ecological park

The Instituto Brasília Ambiental (Ibram) informs that all ecological parks, managed by the agency, work normally on the Corpus Christi holiday, as well as on the weekend.

Emergency Care Units (UPAs)

Open every day, 24 hours.

Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu)

24-hour service, by phone 192.

Emergency of regional hospitals and Birth Center of São Sebastião

24 hours a day.

Brasilia Botanical Garden

From Thursday to Sunday, from 9 am to 5 pm, with entry allowed until 4:30 pm. Free entry for pedestrians and cyclists between 7:30 am and 8:50 am.

Military Fire Department of the Federal District (CBMDF)

24-hour schedule, without interruption, in response to emergencies.

Military Police of the Federal District (PMDF)

All DF Military Police battalions work on a 24-hour shift basis.

Civil Police of the Federal District (PCDF)

All the district police stations of the Civil Police of the DF, in addition to the two units for Assistance to Women and the two for Children and Adolescents, work on the holiday on a 24-hour uninterrupted duty regime. The Electronic Police Station is also open 24 hours a day.

18th of May Integrated Center

It works on duty by phone (61) 98314-0636, from 8 am to 8 pm.

pro-victim

The program centers will work on-call, and can be contacted by phones (61) 9 8314-0619 and (61) 9 8314-0631.