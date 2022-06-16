Central Bank suspends withdrawals and “hides” R$ 4 billion

Yadunandan Singh

The Central Bank returned to to postpone the beginning of second phase of the Values ​​Receivable System (SVR). The new stage was scheduled to start on May 2, but had to be postponed due to the strike by the municipality’s servers.

About 3.6 million individuals and 19,000 companies managed to find forgotten money in the first phase. The amount redeemed was R$336 million.

The next stage will have seven new sources of funds totaling R$ 4.1 billion, out of a total of R$ 8 billion expected to be returned. While the system remains stopped, it is not possible to request the money.

The big change foreseen in relation to the first phase is that the user will not have to schedule a return date to the portal to request the balance transfer. Redemption can be done at the first consultation.

strike in BC

The stoppage of Central Bank servers began in early April and continues indefinitely. The main demand initially was for a salary adjustment of 27%, but the employees decided to adjust the percentage to 13.5%.

In an assembly held on Wednesday, the 14th, the participants approved the continuation of the strike, according to the National Union of Employees of the Central Bank (Sinal).

