Check out the operation of commerce and essential health services in Manaus

Manaus/AM – The City Hall of Manaus will keep this Thursday (16), a national holiday of Corpus Christi, and on Friday (17), an optional point in the municipality, provided for in the decree of Mayor David Almeida of January 24, the essential services in operation to serve the population.

The Municipal Health Department (Semsa) informs that, in the two days, the assistance network of the Manaus City Hall will maintain the health services that work on a 24-hour basis – the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu 192) and the Maternity Dr. Moura Tapajóz (MMT) – in addition to the Carmen Nicolau family clinic, which is open from 9 am to 6 pm on weekends and holidays.

The Maternity Dr. Moura Tapajóz is located on Avenida Brasil, in the Compensa neighborhood, west side of the capital, and the Carmen Nicolau family clinic is located on Rua Santa Tereza D’Ávila, s/nº, Lago Azul, North side.

The 12 units with extended hours, operating on weekends, will reopen on Saturday, 6/18, from 8 am to 12 pm, with all routine services, including vaccination against Covid-19, measles, influenza and other vaccines. of the basic calendar. Locations and addresses can be consulted on the semsa.manaus.am.gov.br website or directly via the link https://bit.ly/ubshorarioampliado.

Other services will resume on Monday (20).

Cleaning

This Thursday, 16/6, the Municipal Department of Urban Cleaning (Semulsp) will continue on duty for sweeping services on the main roads and strategic points of the city. Garbage collection will work normally in all neighborhoods of the capital.

The Semulsp team will work normally in Manaus, this Friday, 17/6, in the capital’s neighborhoods, with services of collection, removal, sweeping, weeding and others. The collection of ferries will also take place at Panair, Porto de Manaus and Manaus Moderna. The environmental education team will also be on the streets of the capital.

markets

The Municipal Department of Agriculture, Supply, Center and Informal Commerce (Semacc) informs that the Espírito Santo galleries, on Joaquim Sarmento Street, and Remédios, on Miranda Leão Street, both in the Center; and the Phelippe Daou mall, on Avenida Camapuã, Cidade de Deus, North Zone, this Corpus Christi holiday, 6/16, are open from 8 am to 2 pm. On Friday (17) and Saturday (18), the shopping centers are open as usual, from 8 am to 6 pm. On Sunday (19), the three spaces remain closed.

The Adolpho Lisboa municipal market, on Avenida Lourenço Braga, Centro, on the Corpus Christi holiday, is open from 6 am to 12 pm. On Friday, 6/17, and Saturday, 6/18, it opens from 6 am to 5 pm. On Sunday, Adolpho Lisboa is also open from 6 am to noon.

At the four main supply fairs in Manaus, the hours are as follows:

Coronel Jorge Teixeira Municipal Fair (Manaus Moderna) and Banana Municipal Fair – both in the Center, open from 3 am to 6 pm, every day. Municipal Fair of the Producer of the East Zone, will be open to the public from 6 am to 6 pm.

The Panair Fair, Educandos neighborhood, south zone, will receive the public from 6 am to 6 pm. The fish platform, at the same fair, is open from 6pm to 6am.

Sine Manaus

The Municipal Secretary of Labour, Entrepreneurship and Innovation (Semtepi) informs that the service at the Sine Manaus stations, located on Constantino Nery Avenue, at the Citizens’ Emergency Service (PAC) at the Espírito Santo gallery, downtown, and at the Phelippe Daou shopping mall, North zone of Manaus, will be suspended this Thursday and Friday, 16 and 17/6, due to the Corpus Christi holiday and the optional point.

Activities resume on Monday (20). It is not necessary to make a prior appointment to access Sine Manaus services. The population can go to the posts in person, carrying their personal documents and vaccination card, with the complete vaccination schedule against Covid-19, from 8 am to 5 pm.