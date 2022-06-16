Chico Buarque releases new single and announces tour of Brazil

The song How about a samba? will be available on friday edit

247 – Brazilian singer, songwriter, poet and author Chico Buarque has announced a new single and a new tour. The song How about a samba? will be available on Friday, 17th, and gives its name to the series of shows with eleven cities already confirmed.

The tour’s creative team brings Daniela Thomas on stage, Maneco Quinderé on lighting, Cao Albuquerque on costumes and conductor Luiz Cláudio Ramos on musical direction and arrangements. It will have Mônica Salmaso as a guest throughout the season.

The tour starts in João Pessoa on September 6th and 7th and ends only in April 2023, also passing through Brasília, Natal, Curitiba, Belo Horizonte, Recife, Fortaleza, Porto Alegre and Salvador. Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo have special dates, with the artist visiting the capital from January 5th to 15th and in São Paulo from March 2nd to 12th and from March 23rd to April 2nd.

HOW ABOUT A SAMBA?

(Chico Buarque)

a samba

How about a samba?

Pull a samba, how about it?

To scare away the ugly weather

To fix the damage

How about a drink?

A relief, a daydream

A samba to brighten the day

to beat the game

heart on fire

and cool head

A samba with class, calmly

Fall into the sea, wash the soul

Take a bath with thick salt, how about it?

Get out of the well

walk good

See a drumming there at the Valongo pier

Dancing jongo at Pedra do Sal

Enter the Roda da Gamboa

Score a bicycle goal

rout

Lying in the lover’s bed

awaken poet

Find the rhyme that completes the refrain

Make a child, how about?

To see grow, raise a child

In a good place, in a nice city

A child with dark skin

with beauty

Very Brazilian, how about that?

not with money

but the culture

How about a pure beauty

At the end of the storm?

Already after creating shell

And lose tenderness

After a lot of ball out of goal

Again with the spine straight, how about it?

Pick up the pieces, go to fight

Keeping the course and cadence

Conjure ignorance, how about?

Dismantle the brute force

So how about pulling a samba

Pull a cool samba

Pull a cool samba

After so much trick

After so much waterfall

After so much defeat

After so much dementia

And a motherfucking pain, how about it?

pull a samba

How about a samba?

a samba

