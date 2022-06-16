Chico Buarque releases new single and announces tour of Brazil

The song How about a samba? will be available on friday edit
247 – Brazilian singer, songwriter, poet and author Chico Buarque has announced a new single and a new tour. The song How about a samba? will be available on Friday, 17th, and gives its name to the series of shows with eleven cities already confirmed.
The tour’s creative team brings Daniela Thomas on stage, Maneco Quinderé on lighting, Cao Albuquerque on costumes and conductor Luiz Cláudio Ramos on musical direction and arrangements. It will have Mônica Salmaso as a guest throughout the season.
The tour starts in João Pessoa on September 6th and 7th and ends only in April 2023, also passing through Brasília, Natal, Curitiba, Belo Horizonte, Recife, Fortaleza, Porto Alegre and Salvador. Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo have special dates, with the artist visiting the capital from January 5th to 15th and in São Paulo from March 2nd to 12th and from March 23rd to April 2nd.
HOW ABOUT A SAMBA?
(Chico Buarque)
a samba
How about a samba?
Pull a samba, how about it?
To scare away the ugly weather
To fix the damage
How about a drink?
A relief, a daydream
A samba to brighten the day
to beat the game
heart on fire
and cool head
A samba with class, calmly
Fall into the sea, wash the soul
Take a bath with thick salt, how about it?
Get out of the well
walk good
See a drumming there at the Valongo pier
Dancing jongo at Pedra do Sal
Enter the Roda da Gamboa
Score a bicycle goal
rout
Lying in the lover’s bed
awaken poet
Find the rhyme that completes the refrain
Make a child, how about?
To see grow, raise a child
In a good place, in a nice city
A child with dark skin
with beauty
Very Brazilian, how about that?
not with money
but the culture
How about a pure beauty
At the end of the storm?
Already after creating shell
And lose tenderness
After a lot of ball out of goal
Again with the spine straight, how about it?
Pick up the pieces, go to fight
Keeping the course and cadence
Conjure ignorance, how about?
Dismantle the brute force
So how about pulling a samba
Pull a cool samba
Pull a cool samba
After so much trick
After so much waterfall
After so much defeat
After so much dementia
And a motherfucking pain, how about it?
pull a samba
How about a samba?
a samba
