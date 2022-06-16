Clothing, electronics, jewelry: Revenue auctions off items seized at Guarulhos Airport; see how to participate | Economy

The traveler who arrives with more than US$ 500 dollars in purchases from abroad and fails to declare – and pay taxes – to the Federal Revenue Service ends up with the items seized upon arrival in Brazil. And these items end up in auctions like the one held by the IRS this month.

There are 63 lots with IT products, jewelry, clothing, electronics, bicycles, sports accessories, watches and cell phones, seized at Guarulhos Airport, in São Paulo. Among them, iPad Mini with a minimum bid of R$100, iPhone XR at R$1,000, Garmin watch at R$400 and Fitbit watch + headset at R$700.

The auction takes place on June 28, and the IRS receives proposals until 8 pm on June 27. Both natural and legal persons can participate.

To participate, you must use a valid digital certificate to access the Virtual Taxpayer Service Center (e-CAC), service option “Electronic Auction System – SLE”, at www.gov.br/receitafederal.

It is possible to see the goods – except for jewelry and precious stones – at the GRU/Airport Depot, at Guarulhos airport, on June 14th and 15th for individuals and between June 21st and 23rd for legal entities, from 9 am to 11:30 am and 1:30 pm to 4 pm.