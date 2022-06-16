Commotion for the health of the star Justin Bieber

The postponement of his world tour shows caused a buzz in Justin Bieber’s fan club. The star took to social media to explain himself and caused a new commotion: with half his face paralyzed, he revealed that he was affected by Ramsay Hunt syndrome. In a nearly three-minute video, he explained his condition, blinked hard and showed the right side of his face, which had been affected by a nerve infection caused by the herpes zoster virus. “As you can see, my eye is not blinking. I can’t smile with one side of my face. It’s total paralysis,” he said. The artist said that he is undergoing treatment, but recovery and his return to the stage are a matter of time. “I hope to be OK soon. I trust God and I believe this is happening for a reason. I still don’t know which one it is, but in the meantime, I need to rest. I love you”, he finished.

Suffering also in the cinema

Success on television as a suffering girl in soap operas such as Êta Mundo Bom! (2016) and O Outro Lado do Paraíso (2017), both on Globo, Bianca Bin debuts her first film protagonist at the end of this month. The actress is in the cast of As Verdades, a film directed by José Eduardo Belmonte, which hits the screens on June 30. After a 14-year career, she doesn’t see the leading role in a feature film as late. “I think it’s never too late for anything. It came at the perfect time, when it had to be. Having already had successful characters on TV, I think it’s great to have the opportunity to alternate between film and theater. I am very grateful to have the autonomy to live this present, which I chose myself.” In the production, Bianca shares the spotlight with Lázaro Ramos, ZéCarlos Machado, Drica Moraes, Thomás Aquino and Edvana Carvalho. For the actress, the film’s tense moments serve to give a message to women. “We are essentially free. A wounded child becomes a vulnerable, insecure and repressed woman. The path to liberation is one and must be traveled alone. Only we can take the step for change”, she analyzes. The artist is also showing with Jardim de Verão, at Teatro Faap, in São Paulo. The show is an adaptation of the novel Revolutionary Road, by American writer Richard Yates.

an out of tune relationship

The sibling rivalry is full plate for soap operas and Hollywood movies. Simone and Simaria, whose union has always been a hallmark, show that family harmony has gone awry. First, the two singers argued on the recording of Programa do Ratinho, on SBT. “To get out of tune, it’s better not to do it, because you’re hoarse”, Simone shot to her sister. On Saturday (11), another friction at a show in Pernambuco also had repercussions. Simone started the presentation alone, as her sister felt sick and couldn’t catch the flight. Simaria arrived after an hour of the event and tired her partner, who tried to end the show at least three times. They tried to soften the controversy at Simaria’s birthday party, last Monday (13), in São Paulo. The luxury event brought together the duo’s family and childhood friends. Amidst the rumors of crisis, Simone took the initiative: she presented Simaria with an expensive bracelet.

original hairstyle

Globo’s team of heartthrobs from Pantanal gained another character: Lucas Leto has drawn the attention of the female wing as Marcelo, son of Tenório (Murilo Benício). In the plot, he falls in love with his half-sister Guta (Julia Dalavia) without knowing the bond that unites them. The actor, whose “dreadlocks” hairstyle is unheard of for a heartthrob in the 9pm range, is eager to enter the soap opera. “I want to see a scene of Marcelo on horseback, shirtless, swinging his dreads. It will be remarkable for Brazilian TV. It’s something you don’t see often, a black pawn with dreads,” he said. Before, the actor will have to face the Covid outbreak that hit Globo: Dira Paes, Jesuíta Barbosa, Gabriel Sater and Marcos Palmeira tested positive and left everyone on alert.

szafir returns home

On Saturday (18), Luciano Szafir completes a week at home after 28 days in the Copa D’Or Hospital, in Rio

of January. The actor was hospitalized to remove the colostomy bag, an item he used for ten months after complications from Covid-19. “I adapted very well, but of course it’s good to be without her. I want to keep my distance from the hospital for quite a while,” he confesses. The hospital discharge came at the best time: in early June, Casa Szafir premiered on VTV, an affiliate of SBT, in Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo. “I wanted to know if I would be able to run a program. I’m discovering things I’m enjoying doing.”

After the stage, the director’s chair

After singing about her suffering, Taylor Swift took a career turn. Now she adds to the director’s craft in All Too Well: The Short Film. The 13-minute short, released in November, took her to the 21st Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday (11th) in New York. At the event, she talked about the production, inspired by a fictional story that gave rise to All Too Well, a track from the 2012 album Red. She financed the project herself and recognized that it was all a privilege, “starting with the act of being able to take a camera”. The singer’s fame has already attracted 67 million views on YouTube.