Corinthians knows details of Drbi and nine more rounds of the Brazilian; see table

A few hours after being in a 1-1 draw with Athletico-PR, Corinthians learned about ten more rounds of the Brasileirão. Among them, a Derby under the command of Timão.

The first confirmed round is against Flamengo. The alvinegra team receives the carioca team at Neo Química Arena at 4 pm on July 10, a Sunday. After that, Timão travels to face the Ceará at 21:00 on the 16th of July, at Castelão – see all games below.

The next opponents are coritiba (at home), Atlético-MG (outside) and Botafogo (at home) – the latter starts the return of the Brasileirão. In the current scenario of the competition, the duel against the Minas Gerais team has a decisive character, since Timão is only four points ahead.

After that, the team faces Avaí (away), Palmeiras (home), Fortaleza (away), Red Bull Bragantino (home) and Internacional (home). The Derby, led by Corinthians, takes place on August 13, again at 7 pm, at Neo Química Arena. The duel can also be decisive since, for the time being, the teams are directly vying for the leadership of the competition. The South team also appears next to Timão in the table.

Before that, however, Corinthians still has ahead in the national competition Goiás, Santos and Fluminense. The first two games are home, while the last one is away. In addition, the team will also have the two duels against Boca Juniors, for the round of 16 of Libertadores, and will meet Santos in the same phase of the Copa do Brasil.

16th round: Corinthians vs Flamengo – July 10, at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena

17th round: Ceará x Corinthians – July 16, at 9 pm, at Arena Castelão

18th round: Corinthians vs Coritiba – July 20, at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena

19th round: Atlético-MG x Corinthians – July 24, at 6 pm, at Mineirão

20th round: Corinthians vs Botafogo – July 30, at 7 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

21st round: Avaí x Corinthians – August 6, at 7pm, at Ressacada

22nd round: Corinthians vs Palmeiras – August 13, at 7pm, at Neo Química Arena

23rd round: Fortaleza vs Corinthians – August 20, at 7pm, at Arena Castelão

Round 24: Corinthians vs Red Bull Bragantino – August 27, at 8:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena

25th round: Corinthians vs Internacional – September 4, at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

Brasileirão leaderboard Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st palm trees 22 11 6 4 1 19 5 14 67 2nd Corinthians 22 12 6 4 two 16 10 6 61 3rd International 21 12 5 6 1 16 11 5 58 4th Atletico-PR 18 12 5 3 4 12 13 -1 50 5th Sao Paulo 18 11 4 6 1 17 12 5 55 6th Atlético-MG 18 12 4 6 two 17 14 3 50 7th saints 17 12 4 5 3 16 11 5 47 8th Red Bull Bragantino 17 12 4 5 3 16 13 3 47 9th Flamengo 15 12 4 3 5 13 13 0 42 10th Fluminense 15 12 4 3 5 13 14 -1 42 11th coritiba 15 12 4 3 5 16 18 -two 42 12th America-MG 15 12 4 3 5 11 13 -two 42 13th Ceará 15 12 3 6 3 13 13 0 42 14th Hawaii 14 11 4 two 5 12 15 -3 42 15th Goiás 14 12 3 5 4 13 16 -3 39 16th Atlético-GO 13 11 3 4 4 10 13 -3 39 17th Botafogo 12 11 3 3 5 12 16 -4 36 18th cuiabá 12 12 3 3 6 9 15 -6 33 19th Youth 10 12 two 4 6 11 21 -10 28 20th Strength 7 11 1 4 6 7 13 -6 21

