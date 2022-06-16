Corinthians knows details of Drbi and nine more rounds of the Brazilian; see table

A few hours after being in a 1-1 draw with Athletico-PR, Corinthians learned about ten more rounds of the Brasileirão. Among them, a Derby under the command of Timão.
The first confirmed round is against Flamengo. The alvinegra team receives the carioca team at Neo Química Arena at 4 pm on July 10, a Sunday. After that, Timão travels to face the Ceará at 21:00 on the 16th of July, at Castelão – see all games below.
The next opponents are coritiba (at home), Atlético-MG (outside) and Botafogo (at home) – the latter starts the return of the Brasileirão. In the current scenario of the competition, the duel against the Minas Gerais team has a decisive character, since Timão is only four points ahead.
After that, the team faces Avaí (away), Palmeiras (home), Fortaleza (away), Red Bull Bragantino (home) and Internacional (home). The Derby, led by Corinthians, takes place on August 13, again at 7 pm, at Neo Química Arena. The duel can also be decisive since, for the time being, the teams are directly vying for the leadership of the competition. The South team also appears next to Timão in the table.
Before that, however, Corinthians still has ahead in the national competition Goiás, Santos and Fluminense. The first two games are home, while the last one is away. In addition, the team will also have the two duels against Boca Juniors, for the round of 16 of Libertadores, and will meet Santos in the same phase of the Copa do Brasil.
Check out the details of the games released by the CBF
- 16th round: Corinthians vs Flamengo – July 10, at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena
- 17th round: Ceará x Corinthians – July 16, at 9 pm, at Arena Castelão
- 18th round: Corinthians vs Coritiba – July 20, at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena
- 19th round: Atlético-MG x Corinthians – July 24, at 6 pm, at Mineirão
- 20th round: Corinthians vs Botafogo – July 30, at 7 pm, at Neo Química Arena.
- 21st round: Avaí x Corinthians – August 6, at 7pm, at Ressacada
- 22nd round: Corinthians vs Palmeiras – August 13, at 7pm, at Neo Química Arena
- 23rd round: Fortaleza vs Corinthians – August 20, at 7pm, at Arena Castelão
- Round 24: Corinthians vs Red Bull Bragantino – August 27, at 8:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena
- 25th round: Corinthians vs Internacional – September 4, at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena.
Check the updated classification of the Brazilian Championship
|Classification
|PG
|J
|V
|AND
|D
|GP
|GC
|SG
|%
|1st
|palm trees
|22
|11
|6
|4
|1
|19
|5
|14
|67
|2nd
|Corinthians
|22
|12
|6
|4
|two
|16
|10
|6
|61
|3rd
|International
|21
|12
|5
|6
|1
|16
|11
|5
|58
|4th
|Atletico-PR
|18
|12
|5
|3
|4
|12
|13
|-1
|50
|5th
|Sao Paulo
|18
|11
|4
|6
|1
|17
|12
|5
|55
|6th
|Atlético-MG
|18
|12
|4
|6
|two
|17
|14
|3
|50
|7th
|saints
|17
|12
|4
|5
|3
|16
|11
|5
|47
|8th
|Red Bull Bragantino
|17
|12
|4
|5
|3
|16
|13
|3
|47
|9th
|Flamengo
|15
|12
|4
|3
|5
|13
|13
|0
|42
|10th
|Fluminense
|15
|12
|4
|3
|5
|13
|14
|-1
|42
|11th
|coritiba
|15
|12
|4
|3
|5
|16
|18
|-two
|42
|12th
|America-MG
|15
|12
|4
|3
|5
|11
|13
|-two
|42
|13th
|Ceará
|15
|12
|3
|6
|3
|13
|13
|0
|42
|14th
|Hawaii
|14
|11
|4
|two
|5
|12
|15
|-3
|42
|15th
|Goiás
|14
|12
|3
|5
|4
|13
|16
|-3
|39
|16th
|Atlético-GO
|13
|11
|3
|4
|4
|10
|13
|-3
|39
|17th
|Botafogo
|12
|11
|3
|3
|5
|12
|16
|-4
|36
|18th
|cuiabá
|12
|12
|3
|3
|6
|9
|15
|-6
|33
|19th
|Youth
|10
|12
|two
|4
|6
|11
|21
|-10
|28
|20th
|Strength
|7
|11
|1
|4
|6
|7
|13
|-6
|21
See also all the rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.
See more at: Brazilian Championship and Corinthians fans.