Corinthians starts sequence at home and intends to reduce rotation | Corinthians

Corinthians face an important sequence of four games at the Neo Química Arena. There are two games for the Brasileirão, being a classic, and the first leg of the round of 16 of the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil. In them, the rotation will give a break.

After the 1-1 draw against Athletico last Wednesday, Vítor Pereira commented on the planning for the next games. The coach wants to “stabilize” the team by changing fewer pieces.

– We cannot run so much now, nor do we have solutions to run so much. It is to rotate less, to try to stabilize the team a little, to establish the 4-3-3 that we are working on, but to try, occasionally with a more worn out player, to change – he said.

Between the victory against Juventude, last Saturday, and the last draw, eight players were repeated in the starting lineup. The tendency is for changes to be rare in the following period:

6/19 – Corinthians vs Goiás (Brasileirão)

6/22 – Corinthians vs Santos (Brazil Cup)

6/25 – Corinthians vs Santos (Brazilian Championship)

6/28 – Corinthians vs Boca Juniors (Libertadores)

In the last two games, the changes were: Gustavo Mantuan in place of Rafael Ramos in the right side, Lucas Piton in the place of Fábio Santos in the left side and Cantillo in the place of Renato Augusto in the midfield.

Joining the holders and substitutions, Vítor Pereira repeated 15 players. Wesley and Felipe were the only changes. The coach remembers the absences, which prevent a higher standard.

– The solutions are the ones we have and we are going to fight with them. We have to be realistic for the difficulties we have at the moment. But let’s try to stabilize a little more, also because of the lack of solutionsbut leaving one or the other out to recover – he added, citing the embezzlement.

For the last match, Vítor Pereira did not have the following players: Fagner (improving physical part), João Victor (right ankle sprain), Maycon (right thigh adductor injury), Júnior Moraes (allergic condition), Gustavo Mosquito and João Pedro (Covid-19), in addition to Paulinho, out of the rest of the season.

