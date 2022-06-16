Councilor Arnaldo Faria de Sá dies in São Paulo at age 76 | Sao Paulo

Councilman Arnaldo Faria de Sá (Progressives) died this Thursday morning (16) in São Paulo. He was hospitalized at Vila Nova Star Hospital, in the South Zone, with Covid-19. The death was confirmed by the party.

“We inform with great sadness the death of our eternal leader, Arnaldo Faria de Sá. May God comfort all family and friends. The Progressive family loses a great man and political leader”, the caption disclosed in a note.

Faria de Sá was elected councilor in the city of São Paulo in 2020. He was known for defending the elderly and the rights of retirees and pensioners.

The mayor of São Paulo, Milton Leite, lamented the death of Faria de Sá in a note.

“I deeply regret the death of councilor Arnaldo Faria de Sá. Lawyer, professor and federal deputy for eight terms, Faria de Sá worked practically all his life for the defense of the elderly and for the rights of retirees and pensioners. president of the Commission for the Elderly and Social Assistance. He will be greatly missed as a partner and combative councilor in the fight for the approval of important Bills for São Paulo. My condolences to all family and friends.”

Councilman Adilson Amadeu (União Brasil) also lamented the death of his colleague in a note.

“I have just received the sad news of the death of my colleague in parliament, councilor Arnaldo Faria de Sá, with whom I had the honor of sharing the rostrum for several years and I was able to witness his struggle for the people of São Paulo. My condolences to his family and friends. ”

The president of the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo (Alesp) used a social network to honor the councilor.

“I received with great sadness the news that former federal deputy Arnaldo Faria de Sá has left us. He was a good public man and helped São Paulo a lot. My condolences to his friends and family.”

State deputy Coronel Telhada (Progressistas) lamented the loss of his party colleague also on a social network. “I just received the news from my dear friend Councilman Arnaldo Faria de Sá. Mission accomplished. Rest in peace.”

The pre-candidate for federal deputy Fernando Holiday (Novo) mourned the death of his former colleague in the Chamber. “This morning, my colleague from the City Council, the councilor and former federal deputy Arnaldo Faria de Sá, passed away. To the admirers, friends and family I leave here my solidarity and sorrow for this loss. May God comfort them.”

Senator Paulo Paim (PT) recalled the partnership with Farias de Sá. “I received with great sadness the news of the death of former federal deputy Arnaldo Faria de Sá. A great public man. Partner in the struggles in defense of retirees and pensioners. He was instrumental in the creation of the Elderly Statute. My condolences to family and friends.”

Arnaldo Faria de Sá was born in São Paulo on December 30, 1945. He began his professional career as an office boy, is an accountant, lawyer and teacher. He was federal deputy for eight terms and Municipal Secretary of Sports and Government of the city of São Paulo.

Coordinator and one of the founders of the Parliamentary Front in Defense of Public Welfare, he acted in the defense of retirees and pensioners of the public service and the INSS during the votes of the pension reforms of the FHC governments; Squid; Dilma and Temer.

He was responsible for the approval in two rounds of the PEC Paralela da Previdência (EC 47/03), in addition to

member of the Elderly Statute Commission (Law 10,741/03), which regulated intercity road travel and reduced the age limit to 60 years (before 65 years).

He is responsible for the creation of Police Stations for the elderly. In February 2019, he took over the Jabaquara Subprefecture, in the South Zone. He was elected councilor of São Paulo in 2020.