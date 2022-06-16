Covid-19: DF records 6,305 new cases and two deaths | Federal District

The Federal District registered, this Wednesday (15), 6,305 new cases known and two deaths by Covid-19. According to the DF Health Department (SES-DF), one of the deaths occurred on June 10 (see further below).
The transmission rate went from 1.83 on Tuesday (14), to 1.78. The number indicates that every 100 infected people can transmit the disease to another 178, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11,704 people lost their lives in Brasilia. among the dead, 10,688 lived in the federal capital and 1,016 came from other regions to seek care, mainly from the surroundings.
all in all, 759,330 people were infected. According to SES-DF, 92.9% of patients are recovered.
Covid-19 transmission rate in June, in DF:
- June 1: 1.47
- June 2: 1.46
- June 3: 1.43
- June 6: 1.47
- June 7: 1.53
- June 8: 1.63
- June 9: 1.72
- June 10: 1.80
- June 13: 1.84
- June 14: 1.83
- June 15: 1.78
Date of death released this Wednesday (15):
- June 10, 2022: 1
- June 15, 2022: 1
- Ceilandia: 1
- Vicente Pires: 1
Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for patients with Covid-19 at the Samambaia Regional Hospital in DF — Photo: Breno Esaki/Agência Saúde DF
Until 4:25 pm this Wednesday (15), the occupation of ICU beds reserved for cases of Covid-19 in the public network of DF was in 71.05%. Of the total of 38 beds, 27 were occupied and 11 were available.
On the private network, at 11:55 am, 63.48% of the spaces reserved for the infected were full. Of the total of 140 beds, 74 were used, 43 were vacant and 23 were blocked.
The Plano Piloto remains the region with the highest number of cases by Covid-19 in the DF. Until this Wednesday, 91,818 people tested positive and 853 died from the disease. In second place is Ceilândia, with 72,268 contaminations and 1,766 lost lifes.
See below the numbers of cases by region, recorded by the Department of Health of the DF this Wednesday:
Covid-19 numbers by DF region, on June 15, 2022 — Photo: SES-DF/Reproduction
