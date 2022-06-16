Cruzeiro vs Ponte Preta: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series b

Cruzeiro and Ponte Preta face each other at Mineirão this Thursday, at 4 pm (GMT). The match is valid for the 13th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B. The team from Minas leads the competition in isolation and wants to win again in front of more than 50 thousand fans at Mineirão. Macaca, on the other hand, needs a victory to get out of the relegation zone.

The ge follows the game in Real Time. Click here to access.

+ See the table of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B

Cruzeiro is the clear leader of Serie B with 28 points. The team is coming off a loss to Vasco in the last round away from home and has been unbeaten for nine games in the interrupted season. Against Ponte, Paulo Pezzolano’s team wants to win again against the crowded Mineirão and keep fat for the other competitors to access.

Ponte Preta, on the other hand, entered the relegation zone with Chapecoense’s 1-0 victory over Bahia, in Salvador, last Tuesday, and needs to at least score to leave the stick. Macaca had the chance to score the second straight win for the first time in the season, but lost at Londrina’s home and was in trouble again in Série B. Macaca tries to avoid the second fall of the season, as he fell in Paulistão for the Série B. A2.

Streaming: Premiere, with narration by Jaime Júnior and comments by Henrique Fernandes and Fábio Júnior.

Cruzeiro – Coach: Paulo Pezzolano

Against Ponte Preta, Paulo Pezzolano will not have two holders available. Striker Jajá is out due to a knee injury, and Léo Pais, right winger, had a muscle swelling in his right thigh. On the right, when the Uruguayan was not available, the coach chose to use Waguininho, especially in home matches. Geovane Jesus would be another option.

For Jajá’s place, there is the possibility of using Rafa Silva, changing the game a little, but Pezzolano can also use a one-two on the left, with Rafael Santos and Bidu, advancing the second to the line of attackers.

Likely lineup: Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Willian Oliveira, Neto Moura, Fernando Canesin, Matheus Bidu and Waguininho (Geovane); Rafa Silva (Rafael Santos) and Edu

Who is out: Jajá, Leo Pais, João Paulo, Wagner Leonardo and Gabriel Brazão (medical department)

hanging: Neto Moura, Luvannor, Rafael Santos, Willian Oliveira and Paulo Pezzolano

+ More Cruise news

2 of 4 Possible lineup of Cruzeiro against Ponte Preta — Photo: ge Possible lineup of Cruzeiro against Ponte Preta — Photo: ge

Ponte Preta – Coach: Hélio dos Anjos

Ponte arrives without four holders from the last game. The main absence is the striker Lucca, top scorer of Serie B, with six goals. He is suspended for three yellow cards. Defender Thiago Oliveira and right-back Bernardo, sent off against Londrina, are also out, as is striker Danilo Gomes, undergoing treatment for muscle pain.

The team will also not have the command of Hélio dos Anjos on the edge of the lawn. The coach was expelled for complaint and will be replaced by Guilherme dos Anjos, his assistant and son. On the other hand, midfielder Felipe Amaral, one of the pillars of the midfield, is available again after two games recovering from ankle pain.

The big news will be the debut as a starter of the young defender Douglas Mendes – called DG, 18 years old. As Norberto is still out for physical reasons, Igor Formiga assumes the right side. There is still the possibility that Wallisson will come in to reinforce the midfield, and Echaporã will appear in the attack alongside Fessin.

Likely lineup: Caique França, Igor Formiga, Fábio Sanches, DG and Artur; Felipe Amaral, Léo Naldi, Ramon and Wallysson; Fessin and Echapora.

Who is out: forward Lucca (three yellow cards); defender Thiago Oliveira, right-back Bernardo and coach Hélio dos Anjos (expelled); forward Danilo Gomes (muscle pain); right-back Norberto (physical transition).

hanging: Caique França, Léo Naldi and Fessin.

+ More news from Ponte Preta

3 of 4 Probable Bridge against Cruzeiro — Photo: ge Probable Bridge against Cruzeiro — Photo: ge

Referee: Paulo Roberto Alves Junior (PR)

Paulo Roberto Alves Junior (PR) Assistant 1: Victor Hugo Imazu dos Santos (PR)

Victor Hugo Imazu dos Santos (PR) Assistant 2: Rafael Trombeta (PR)

Rafael Trombeta (PR) Fourth referee: Vinicius Gomes do Amaral (MG)

Vinicius Gomes do Amaral (MG) VAR: Rodrigo D Alonso Ferreira (SC)