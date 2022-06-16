Cruzeiro welcomes Ponte in Serie B with Mineiro packed and Ronaldo in the crowd

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro closed preparation at Toca da Raposa II with Ronaldo as spectator

After eight consecutive triumphs in Serie B, Cruzeiro was defeated by Vasco 1-0, last Sunday (12), at Maracan. The opportunity to return to the path of victories will be this Thursday (16), when the celestial team receives Ponte Preta, at 4 pm, in Mineiro.

Cruzeiro: Ronaldo follows training and talks with players at Toca In Belo Horizonte, Ronaldo accompanied Cruzeiro training this Wednesday morning (15) and talked with players at Toca da Raposa II – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

“For our goal, it’s always important to do 100% at home. The main thing we have to worry about is how we’re going to enter the field. The posture. Knowing that we have a traditional opponent ahead of us”, evaluated Brock .

For midfield and attack, the Uruguayan coach does not have Lo Pais and Jaj. The first was diagnosed with muscle swelling in the right thigh, while the second suffered partial injury to the posterior cruciate ligament of the left knee.

Verstile, Lo Pais had been performing a right-wing role in Pezzolano’s scheme. The young Geovane, 20, and the experienced Rmulo, 35, who has not played since the game against Nutico, on May 15, in the 7th round of Serie B, are possible substitutes. Another option is to move Fernando Canesin to the sector.

For Jaj’s spot, the player with the most similar characteristics – especially the one-on-one – Daniel Jr. Although he is a midfielder of origin, he has been used as a winger and can offer more creativity to the team.

Other options are the original forwards of the squad: Waguininho, Rodolfo and Rafa Silva. Only the first, however, acts as an extreme. Vitor Leque, 21, and Breno, 20, are also part of the celestial group and could be chosen for Thursday’s game.

Chapecoense’s surprising 1-0 victory over Bahia this Tuesday (14th) guaranteed Cruzeiro at least one more round in the lead in the Serie B classification. on the tip.

Ranking of Cruzeiro at home audiences in Serie B 5 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Londrina – 14,074 fans, in Mineiro, for the 4th round of Serie B; income of R$ 316,889.00 – photo: Alexandra Guzanshe/EM/DAPress 4 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Brusque – 19,115 fans, in Mineiro, for the 2nd round of Serie B; income of R$ 542,074.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress 3 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Grmio – 21,831 fans, at Independência, for the 6th round of Serie B; income of R$ 610,879.00 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DAPress 2 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 CRB – ​​42,004 fans, in Mineiro, for the 11th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,498,743.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 1 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Sampaio Corra – 58,397 fans, in Mineiro, for the 8th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,466,489.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress

Today, the celestial team has 28 points – three more than vice-leader Bahia, who has one more game, and four more than Vasco, who can reach 27 if he beats Londrina on Saturday, at Arena do Café, in Paraná.

Another casualty in the São Paulo team is striker Danilo Gomes. He left the pitch against Tubaro in the first half with muscle pain and is undergoing treatment in the medical department. The right-back Norberto, who passed through Cruzeiro in 2021, should be vetoed by a muscle discomfort in the thigh.

Also out against Cruzeiro is coach Hlio dos Anjos. The coach was expelled for complaint in the match against Londrina. Without him, assistant Guilherme dos Anjos would be on the edge of the lawn at Gigante da Pampulha.

cruise

Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Fernando Canesin, Willian Oliveira, Neto Moura and Matheus Bidu; Daniel Jr (Waguininho), Rafa Silva and Edu. Coach: Paulo Pezzolano.

Caque Frana, Igor Formiga, Fbio Sanches, Douglas Mendes and Artur; Felipe Amaral, Lo Naldi and Ramon; Fessin, Echapor and Luiz Fernando (Ramires or Fraga). Coach: Guilherme dos Anjos (assistant).

Reason: 13th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship

Place: Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

date and time: June 16, 2022 (Thursday), at 4 pm

referee: Paulo Roberto Alves Junior (PR)

assistants: Victor Hugo Imazu dos Santos (PR) and Rafael Trombeta (PR)

VAR: Rodrigo D Alonso Ferreira (SC)

transmission: Premiere