Diablo Immortal: Pay-to-win barrier would be preventing game progress

Immortal Diablo barely arrived and is giving something to talk about. The game has been heavily criticized for practicing offering microtransactions too aggressively, basically becoming a “pay-to-win” after a few hours of play, limiting the loot received by those who play for free. And, according to player and YouTuber Echohack, the limitations are immense.

In a game where you depend on this loot to continue strengthening your character and advancing in the adventure, these barriers are over. inducing players to spend money on purchase modifiers and start earning items again. This investment ends up proving to be “advantageous”, with a shower of items and equipment falling on the player and leading to the spending cycle in the game store.

Although Blizzard hasn’t hidden from anyone that there is a daily progress limit on the Battle Pass of Immortal DiabloEchohack states that there are some invisible locks added by the developer to block free-to-play progress.

The YouTuber claims to have over 1,200 hours of gameplay, having played Immortal Diablo from the initial testing phases open to players. According to him, since the official launch of the game, the chance of receiving rare items drops drastically if the player is playing and exploring for many hours.

According to Echohack’s analysis, after receiving six legendary items in one day, the chance of finding another plummets. The same goes for gems with party bonuses and side quests. The situation is even worse with purple bosses and random events, which completely stop rewarding the players after the fifth receipt of their respective loot for the day.

Interestingly, the YouTuber’s complaint is not an isolated event: Immortal Diablo has received a barrage of negative reviews pointing to the pay-to-win aspect since its launch earlier this month.