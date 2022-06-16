Diablo IV: Check out 11 minutes of brand new gameplay

Watch the new video that shows the Necromancer in action right now

One of the most anticipated games of 2022, Diablo IV was one of the main stars of Microsoft’s joint presentation with Bethesda, held last Sunday (12). In it, Blizzard revealed the first Necromancer class details and brought more information about the new version of Sanctuary that it prepares for fans.

This Wednesday (15), the game received even more news thanks to Game Informer, which released a video with 11 minutes of unprecedented gameplay. In it you can see more details about the Necromancer, which brings powers that allow you to control the dead, summon golems and blow up the body of enemies.

The video also reveals some of the new features of Diablo IV, such as the ability to use mounts to navigate its gigantic universe. Blizzard promises that the game will have the biggest map in the entire seriesgiving players the ability to explore its different areas in any order they wish.

Necromancer promises four styles of play

Game Informer also highlighted that the Necromancer will provide at least four distinct playstyles in his new appearance in the series. It will be possible to summon an army of skeletons, use blood powers, bone charms and take advantage of the forces of darkness to defeat the infernal armies.

Distinctions between different styles of play may be blurred by players, who will have the freedom to invest in the combination of skills that best suit their playstyles. Diablo IV is intended to be a kind of return to the series’ roots, bringing fans a greater control about the way characters’ stats and abilities evolve.

According to Blizzard, the game will feature a series of optional microtransactions, which promise affect only the characters’ cosmetic characteristics. This generated a number of concerns among longtime fans, especially given the fact that Immortal Diablowhich hit stores in early June, has been marked by various payment mechanics that directly interfere with the chances of obtaining rare equipment.

