Did Google’s LaMDA artificial intelligence really become sentient?

With information from New Scientist – 06/15/2022

“I feel your enthusiasm. Ask me anything,” says the LaMDA technology disclosure announcement.

sentient program?

A Google engineer has been suspended by the company after publicly claiming that an artificial intelligence (AI) program he helped develop has become sentient.

“If I didn’t know exactly what he was, that this computer program that we recently built, I would think he was a seven-year-old, eight-year-old,” engineer Blake Lemoine said in an interview with the Washington Post.

Lemoine released transcripts of conversations he had with the AI, called LaMDA, an acronym for Language Model for Dialog Applicationsin which the program appears to express fear of being turned off, talk about how happy and sad it feels, and try to bond with humans by talking about situations it could never have experienced.

Interpretations: Is LaMDA approaching consciousness?

But is the LaMDA program really sentient?

The British magazine New Scientist went to hear from several experts on the subject, all of whom agreed with a “no” in answer to this question.

But the discussion takes place against a problematic background, since science does not exactly know – or at least has no widely accepted definition – of what to be sentient. Therefore, there are no objective measures to assess the emergence of a conscience.

“LaMDA is an impressive model, one of the latest in a line of large language models that are trained with a lot of computing power and large amounts of text data, but not really sentient,” said Adrian Weller of the Alan Institute Turing. “They do a sophisticated form of pattern matching to find the text that best matches the query they received, based on all the data that was fed in.”

Adrian Hilton of the University of Surrey in the UK, who helped build the first recognized artificial intelligence as an inventor, agrees that, in the present case, sentience is a “bold claim” that is not supported by facts.

Even Steven Pinker, a cognitive scientist and author of popular science books, disagreed with Lemoine’s claims, while Gary Marcus of New York University summed up the claim more forcefully: “Absurd.”

How the program appears to be sentient

So what convinced Lemoine that the LaMDA was sentient?

It is certainly true that the outputs and responses of AI models over the last few years have gotten good on levels that range from surprising to shocking. And in addition to engaging in convincing chatter, LaMDA can actually present themselves as having self-awareness and feelings. Google’s own outreach video about the technology begins with the phrase “I feel…”.

And, on the other hand, our minds are susceptible to perceiving such ability – especially when it comes to models designed to mimic human language – as evidence of true intelligence.

“As humans, we’re pretty good at anthropomorphizing things,” Hilton said. “Putting our human values ​​on things and treating them as if they were sentient. We do that with cartoons, for example, or with robots or with animals. We project our own emotions and sensitivity onto them. I imagine that’s what’s happening in this case. “

sentient artificial intelligence

Another unavoidable question is: Can artificial intelligence really become sentient someday?

It remains unclear whether the current trajectory of AI research, where ever-larger models are fed ever-larger piles of training data, will see the genesis of an artificial mind.

“I don’t believe at the moment that we really understand the mechanisms behind what makes something sensitive and intelligent,” Hilton said. “There’s a lot of hype about AI, but I’m not convinced that what we’re doing with machine learning right now is really intelligence in that sense.”

Weller argues that, given that human emotions depend on sensory inputs, it may eventually be possible to artificially replicate them: “Potentially, perhaps one day, it may be true, but most people would agree that there is a long way to go.”





