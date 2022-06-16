Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira: confirmed arrest of third suspect

Brazilian indigenist Bruno Arajo Pereira and English journalist Dom Phillips, a contributor to the newspaper The Guardian, disappeared on the 5th of this month. (photo: Social Networks/Reproduction) The Union of Indigenous Peoples of Vale do Javari (Univaja) confirmed the arrest of the third suspect involved in the disappearance of British journalist Dom Pillips and indigenist Bruno Pereira. However, the name of the person involved has not yet been confirmed and the Federal Police has not yet issued a statement.

Yesterday, one of the suspects confessed to killing the missing. Osney da Costa, arrested by the Federal Police, claimed that he and Amarildo dos Santos killed Dom and Bruno. The bodies would have been decapitated and burned in the indigenous land of Vale do Javari, in the Amazon.

Also on Wednesday, the superintendent of the Federal Police of Amazonas, Eduardo Alexandre Fontes, had informed that new arrests would be made at any time. “Cause of death, circumstances of the crime and investigations follow,” he said. “New arrests must occur at any time of day,” he added.

understand the case

On Sunday, June 5th, Bruno and Dom disappeared a few kilometers from Vale do Javari, the second largest indigenous reserve in Brazil. They traveled by boat for the more than 70 kilometers that connect Lago do Jaburu to the municipality of Atalaia do Norte.

The last time they were seen, the indigenist and the journalist stopped in the community of So Rafael, at 6 am, where they had a meeting scheduled with the fisherman leader Manoel Vitor Sabino da Costa, known as Churrasco.

From there, they made their way down the river. The pair should have arrived at Atalaia do Norte two hours later, but disappeared. The alert was raised by the indigenous people of the Union of Indigenous Peoples of the Javari Valley (Univaja).

Univaja said that at 2 pm it sent a team “made up of indigenous people who are extremely knowledgeable about the region”. They would have even covered the “holes” of the Itaqua River, but no clue was found.

At 4 pm, “another search team left Tabatinga, in a larger vessel, returning to the same location, but again no trace was found”.

There are reports that Bruno Pereira was targeted by illegal fishermen, miners and loggers. In addition, Univaja also reported threats to its members – having filed a police report a few weeks before the indigenist disappeared.