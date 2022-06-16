Drunk citizen throws stones at crocodile and is almost dragged into the water – News

A homeless man from the city of Tampico, Mexico, entered forbidden waters and ended up being devoured by a hungry crocodile. Assembly/R7

The tragic event took place in Laguna del Carpintero, a place that has prohibited areas for aquatic practices. Reproduction/CCBY/Felipe Alfonso Castillo Vázquez — 5/16/2006

Precisely, due to the presence of the Mexican crocodile (Crocodylus moreletii) in these regions. ATTENTION: STRONG IMAGES TO FOLLOW! Reproduction/CCBY/Arpingstone — 6/20/2006

The images of the attack were recorded by a woman who was on one of the banks of the lagoon. Above, the man is on the left and the animal on the right. Reproduction / Twitter / Tamaulipas RTC

According to the newspaper El Heraldo de México, the crocodile was approximately 3 m long.

Witnesses claim that the homeless man entered the waters to take a bath and within seconds was understood to be preyed on by the huge animal.

The emergency service was called. However, it was too late

The team was only able to surface the remains of the victim, who was between 50 and 60 years old. He had injuries to his neck, chest and one of his arms.

Beachgoers in Dominical, Costa Rica, captured a crocodile using just a towel and a bit of string.

According to the British tabloid Mirror, the giant reptile arrived at the scene after being rejected by the females of the species. Reproduction/Mirror

According to the British tabloid Mirror, the giant reptile arrived at the scene after being rejected by the females of the species. The arrival of the animal with just over 2.4 m scared the bathers who were on site

However, the frustrated male offered no resistance to the height during the capture attempt.

He just rolled from side to side in the face of human onslaughts.

This useless movement made him tangle himself in the towel thrown by one of the men who sought to contain him. Playback/Video/Mirror

This useless movement made him tangle himself in the towel thrown by one of the men who sought to contain him.

…and fully mastered Playback/Video/Mirror

With the reptile delivered, beachgoers mounted it to tie its mouth with string.

According to local reports, he was taken to a safe area. Costa Rican officials reported that sightings of crocodiles and alligators have increased by 27% in the past two years off the country's Pacific Ocean coast.

The crocodile above has seen better days in Australia's Northern Territory. After chasing two adventurers who invaded his habitat, the big guy ended up getting scolded and shoved in the snout.

The confusion was recorded by Matt Wright, an expert on crocodiles known for the program he presented on the National Geographic channel. Reproduction/Instagram/Matt Wright

Matt and partner Tommy Nichols were trying to remove some logs from the water, which were hampering navigation on the site.

Something incomprehensible and inadmissible for the reptile, who insisted on approaching the specialist Reproduction/Instagram/Matt Wright

'I've worked with crocodiles for over 20 years', Matt told NT News, 'this is the first crocodile I've seen behave like this'

As the animal did not retreat, the man had no alternative but to push it by the snout. Reproduction/Instagram/Matt Wright

Despite the ease in dealing with the situation, Matt remembered how dangerous this animal can be.