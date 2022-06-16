Dry mouth at night or upon waking | Bruno Puglisi – Dentistry

shutterstock Difficulty sleeping?

This symptom can indicate health problems and that your sleep is not being very good during the night. Therefore, it is necessary to be aware of the causes and form of treatment for the symptom of dry mouth when waking up.

Causes of waking up with a dry mouth

Although they are usually factors related to a cold, waking up with a dry mouth and a sore throat are signs of sleep apnea, a disorder that causes the person to wake up many times during the night, making sleep restless and unrefreshing. Most people who suffer from the syndrome tend to have some symptoms that look like:

Burning in the mouth and sometimes with a strange taste

Dry, sticky mouth feeling as if with cotton balls

Dryness that does not resolve when drinking water, plus difficulty speaking and swallowing

Dry lips and throat or mouth sores

Related to sleeping with the mouth open, which can lead to dryness, are factors that contribute to dry mouth when waking up and interruption of breathing during the night and snoring, main symptoms of sleep apnea.

SLEEP APNEA?

The diagnosis of sleep apnea is made through the polysomnography exam, which indicates possible sleep disorders. Also known as a sleep test, it is performed during a night’s sleep using sensors placed on the skin. These sensors record brain waves, blood oxygen level, heart and respiratory rate, as well as eye and leg movement.

OBSTRUCTIVE SLEEP APNEA

Characterized by partial or total obstruction of the airways, it occurs when the tissues of the pharynx and tongue relax more than normal. As a result, they fall on the trachea and limit or obstruct the passage of air. In this case, the patient stops breathing dozens or even hundreds of times during a single night of sleep, these pauses lasting between 10 seconds or more.

The absence of breathing causes blood oxygenation to drop and the brain issues alerts capable of waking the person up for a few seconds so that they can breathe again. Although brief and, in many cases, perceived by the person with apnea, these awakenings fragment sleep and prevent the person from achieving healthy sleep at all levels. As an effect of this, a series of damages are generated for the body, such as extreme daytime sleepiness, which prevents focus and concentration on daily activities.

TREATMENT

The best way to solve it is to look for the cause of your dry mouth. If the cause is sleep apnea, a solution is to treat it using the CPAP device. It is able to prevent snoring and apneas, as it prevents the closing of the air passage to the lungs in the treatment of sleep apnea.