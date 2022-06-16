Dynamic duo, Marcos Leonardo and Ângelo pack Santos’ attack | saints

Santos fans cling to a duo to hope for better days in the near future. Ângelo and Marcos Leonardo, more and more realities than bets, have packed the excitement of Santos.

Friends off the field and in touch with the ball rolling, the forwards have been important for Santos. Together or apart, Marcos Leonardo and Ângelo show decision-making power. Against Juventude, for example, the goal of Peixe’s turn in the 2-1 victory away from home came from the feet of the pair.

The numbers, according to the Spy Statistic, show that the crowd is right to get excited about the boys. Of Marcos Leonardo’s 12 goals in 2022, three were assisted by Ângelo – that is, one in every four goals from shirt 9 comes from shirt 11’s feet.

Separated, they also have good numbers. Marcos Leonardo has 29 games, 12 goals and two assists this season. Ângelo, who suffered from muscle injuries, has 19 matches, one goal and three assists.

Regardless of numbers, the duo excites Santos fans with what they show they can do and with what they’ve already done in the club’s youth categories. The offspring of the famous barn of stars, Ângelo and Marcos Leonardo form, now in the professional arena, yet another pair of boys.

The two have already played together in 16 games for Santos this season, but that hasn’t happened in a while. Before the victory over Juventude, Marcos Leonardo and Ângelo had only formed a duo in Peixe’s attack on April 24, in a 3-0 victory over América-MG.

After that game, Ângelo only played in the 1-1 draw with Unión La Calera, from which Marcos Leonardo was suspended, and was out of action due to a thigh injury. The shirt 11 only returned to play in the 1-1 draw with Atlético-MG, before facing Juventude, but the striker was in the Brazilian under-20 team.

Now, Ângelo and Marcos Leonardo are again at Fabián Bustos’ disposal to form Santos’ starting attacking duo.

See, below, all the games in which the two played together in 2022:

Youth 1×2 Santos

Santos 3×0 America-MG

Coritiba 1×0 Santos

Santos 2×1 Coritiba

3×3 Santos Railway

Palmeiras 1×0 Santos

Fluminense-PI 1×1 Santos

Santos 2×2 Gremio Horizontino

Willow 0x3 Santos

Santos 0x3 Sao Paulo

Mirassol 3×2 Santos

Santos 1×1 Saint Bernard

Guarani 1×1 Santos

Corinthians 1×2 Santos

Santos 0x1 Botafogo SP

Inter de Limeira 0x0 Santos

