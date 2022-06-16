Emotion! Silvio Santos attends Renata Abravanel’s graduation at Harvard

Five years after joining Harvard University, Renata Abravanel has just graduated from the Owner/President Management Program, one of the most prestigious in the world and responsible for training great entrepreneurs and global leaders. The ceremony took place in Boston, Massachusetts, in the United States, and was accompanied for 3 hours by her father, Silvio Santos, via online broadcast, here in Brazil.

Her mother, Íris Abravanel, along with Daniela Beyruti and Rebeca Abravanel, attended in person to honor and accompany Renata on the important day. The greatest communicator in the country, according to the LeoDias column, was the mentor and biggest supporter of his daughter, number six, for this achievement and is delighted with the special moment. The day is a party for the Abravanel family!

Renata Abravanel is honored by her mother, Íris Abravanel (Disclosure) Renata Abravanel is honored by her mother, Íris Abravanel (Disclosure)Renata Abravanel is honored by her mother, Íris Abravanel (Disclosure) Renata Abravanel studied at Harvard Renata Abravanel studied at HarvardDisclosure Renata Abravanel graduates from Harvard and Silvio Santos attends the ceremony via online broadcast (Disclosure) Renata Abravanel graduates from Harvard and Silvio Santos attends the ceremony via online broadcastDisclosure Renata Abravanel graduates from Harvard and Silvio Santos attends the ceremony via online broadcast (Disclosure) Renata Abravanel graduates from Harvard and Silvio Santos attends the ceremony via online broadcast Disclosure Renata Abravanel graduates from Harvard and Silvio Santos attends the ceremony via online broadcast (Disclosure) Renata Abravanel graduates from Harvard and Silvio Santos attends the ceremony via online broadcast (Disclosure)Disclosure 0

Renata, now 37 years old, is the result of Silvio’s marriage to Íris Abravanel. Currently in the position of chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Silvio Santos, she is also one of the most beloved daughters of the communicator, in addition to being the name that has been prepared to assume the presidency of the Group, currently chaired by José Maciel.

The professional evolution of Renata Abravanel

In 2007, Renata Abravanel studied business administration at Liberty University, in Virginia, United States. During the study period, the youngest of Silvio Santos had two jobs: cashier at the Barnes & Noble bookstore and resident assistant — a kind of assistant to classmates.

The following year, he was a trainee in some areas of SBT, before taking over management and turning the new media sector into a source of revenue. Renata arrived at the position of vice president some time later, with the support, mainly, of Silvio Santos.

Stay in!

To stay on top of everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.