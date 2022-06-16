ES investigates first suspected case of monkeypox

Photo: WHO/Nigerian Center for Disease Control





O first suspected case of monkeypox in Espírito Santo was released, at the beginning of the night of this Wednesday (15), by the Secretary of State for Health (Sesa). The folder said that the investigation has already started.

The patient is a 44-year-old foreign male. He is the captain of a maritime cargo vessel. The ship came from Singapore and is anchored off the coast of Espírito Santo.

When evaluated by the medical team responsible for the vessel last Thursday (09), the patient reported the onset of symptoms of sudden onset fever and skin rashes that progressed through the body in 48 hours.

He also reported not having had contact with people suspected or confirmed to have the disease.

The man was admitted this Wednesday (15) in an isolation area at a private hospital in Grande Vitória and is in good general condition. According to Sesa, material was collected to be sent to the reference laboratory at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) is monitoring the case. So far, there are no new suspects on the vessel.

