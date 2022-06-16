Espírito Santo investigates 1st suspected case of new smallpox













The Secretary of State for Health (Sesa) reported this Wednesday (15) that the first suspected case of new smallpox is in Espírito Santo. This is a 44-year-old foreign man, captain of a Singaporean maritime vessel that is anchored in the state. The case is being investigated by Sesa.

In addition to the State, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) is also monitoring the case. So far, there are no new suspects on the vessel.

According to the secretary, the patient reported onset of symptoms on June 9. According to the man, he had a sudden-onset fever and rash that progressed through his body within 48 hours. However, he reported not having had contact with people suspected or confirmed with the disease.

The man was admitted this Wednesday (15) in an isolation area in a private hospital in Grande Vitória and is in good general condition. Material was collected to be sent to the reference laboratory at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.










