Fagner’s injury at Corinthians was much more serious than a sprain, says Vtor Pereira

Right-back Fagner suffered a much more serious injury than a simple right ankle sprain, according to coach Vítor Pereira. Asked about the more than 40 days without being able to count on shirt 23, also absent in the 1 to 1 with Athletico, the Portuguese tried to explain why the delay in using him.

“Fagner, it was not a simple sprain, it was much more serious, much more. He continues with pain, limitation”, said the commander. For Vítor Pereira, the synthetic turf at Arena da Baixada would not be the ideal place for this comeback – the idea is to have it against Goiás, on Sunday, at Neo Química Arena.

“Today in the synthetic I still had pain. It’s difficult for those who have pain, they have problems. You need to do ice, it’s a harder, more demanding training, and that’s why we didn’t integrate it. He gains minutes and confidence, this field here weighs, I hope that in the next one it will be possible to give him minutes“, he stated.

Shortly after the match against Deportivo Cali, in which Fagner suffered the problem at the beginning, the club said that the full-back “suffered a sprain with trauma to the right leg“. The sprain was maintained as the cause of absence since then, even with the extensive period without being able to use the shirt 23.

He has already lost 11 matches because of the injury and, even with the Brazilian already far from the beginning, he still hasn’t debuted in the competition. In addition to the side, Vítor Pereira detailed the situation of other athletes in the medical department.

“João (Victor) has a sprain there, he has difficulties, pain, he has not returned yet. Maycon looked like a lighter injury, it became a more serious injury. We lost Jô, Moraes is out, Willian was out for a long time… even so, we continue to fight for the front of the table, this is the merit of the team, of the younger ones that evolve. We improved in the last games, it is to continue working, to win at home with the fans, which is important for us”, he analyzed.

Without Fagner, in fact, the coach chose to improvise once again Gustavo Mantuan on the side, leaving Rafael Ramos only as a substitute. According to him, the Portuguese had not been 90 minutes long before playing against Juventude and needed to be managed.

“Rafael didn’t get 90 minutes a few games ago. Mantuan has depth there in the corridor. Today he felt difficulty, but we corrected it at half-time. I didn’t want to substitute before, but we thought that because of the difficulties in the corridor. … the game there could have been managed in a different way, with the referee’s experience. But I’ve already explained. Rafael hadn’t played a full one in a long time”, he concluded.

