FDA consultants recommend Moderna and Pfizer vaccine against covid-19 for children 6 months and older

Advisors to the advisory committee of the US health agency Food and Drug Administration (FDA) unanimously recommended, this Wednesday (15), the use of the vaccine Modern against covid-19 for children aged 6 months to 6 years age, reported the US website USA Today. In a vote an hour later, the committee also voted in favor of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 6 months to 5 years.

know more

If the committee’s decision is upheld by the FDA and then the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), vaccines could be available for young children as early as next week, the report said. USA Today.

Committee members said they want to give parents the option to vaccinate their youngest children. “For parents who choose [pela vacinaçação] especially parents of children who have underlying conditions, this is a choice they should have and I’m glad they do,” said James Hildreth, CEO of Meharry College of Medicine, Nashville, USA.

Jay Portnoy, an allergist at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, added that he hopes the committee’s decision will help parents who live in fear that their children will catch Covid-19. “This will certainly alleviate a lot of your concerns,” said Portnoy, who is the patient’s representative on the committee. “I think it was the right vote.”

The advisory panel had 21 votes in favor and 0 against in the decision to recommend authorization of the vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer. “I know that the death rate from Covid-19 in young children may not be extremely high,” Portnoy pointed out. “But it’s absolutely terrifying for parents to have their child sick or hospitalized,” she added.

Regulators and company officials spent part of the day discussing the side effects caused by vaccines. Most of the effects were mild and tolerated by children in clinical trials: irritability and crying, drowsiness, fatigue and loss of appetite. A smaller number of study participants experienced fever, however, these symptoms were consistent with the effects of other pediatric vaccines.

The need to protect these children against Covid-19 is great, Peter Marks, the FDA’s top vaccine regulator, said at the meeting. He added that hundreds of children had died from Covid-19, a rate that “compares terribly” to pediatric deaths during a major flu outbreak in 2009 and 2010.

Data

The FDA previously said that the companies’ clinical trial data show that each vaccine met criteria for safety and efficacy in the age group. The agency sent 230 pages of documents to external consultants for review, the agency said. The New Tork Times. After two years of the pandemic, still no vaccine has been authorized for children under 5 years of age in the United States.

A similar CDC advisory committee is also scheduled to meet on Friday and Saturday to issue its own recommendation, which could see children start being immunized as early as next week.

The vaccines

Pfizer seeks to offer children between 6 months and 5 years of age an immunizer with a three-dose vaccine schedule. Children will receive a dose of 3µg (micrograms) of the vaccine, equivalent to one-tenth of the dose given to adults. Moderna’s immunizer would be applied in two doses with a quarter of the strength of doses used in people over 18 years of age.

As for the studies, after two doses, the Pfizer vaccine was about 28% effective at preventing symptomatic infections in children 6 months to 4 years of age. However, this protection increased to 80% with the third dose.. Moderna, on the other hand, pointed out that its vaccine is 51% effective in preventing symptomatic infections in children aged 6 months to 2 years and 37% effective in children aged 2 to 5 years.

