FIIs X Selic: 18 funds that still pay dividends above the basic interest rate; check the list

With the advance of interest in the country, some investors wonder if it is not time to abandon FIIs and move to fixed income. Many real estate funds, however, benefit from the current economic scenario and manage to boost income distribution. Among the most liquid portfolios on the Exchange, 18 have rates of return with dividends above 13.25% in 12 months.

This Wednesday (14), the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank met again to define the new level of the basic interest rate of the national economy, the Selic, and raised the indicator by 0.50 point percentage, to 13.25% per year. It was the 11th rate hike since February 2021.

The increase in the Selic rate – which has reached the highest level since December 2016 – makes fixed income investments more profitable, attracting investors in variable income products, such as real estate funds, which offer greater risk.

Specialists and market representatives, however, avoid relating FIIs and Selic and remind that, even if the comparison made sense, several real estate funds still pay dividends above the indicator.

FIIs that pay dividends above 13.25%

Survey by Economatica – a financial information platform – lists at least 18 real estate funds that show dividend returns (dividend yield) above 13.25% in 12 months, a percentage of the current Selic rate.

The list only considers the funds that make up the Ifix – B3’s most liquid FIIs index. The list points to returns with dividends of up to 18%, a percentage of the Valora Hedge Fund (VGHF11), a highlight of the study. Check out the rest of the results:

ticker Background Type P/VPA Dividend Yield (12m/%) VGHF11 Valora Hedge Fund TVM 1.04 18.02 URPR11 Urca Prime TVM 1.12 17.10 ARRI11 Reit atrium TVM 1.02 15.62 SPTW11 SP Downtown Others 0.83 15.32 DEVA11 Devant TVM 1.01 15.06 KNIP11 Kinea Price Index TVM 1.03 14.83 VCJR11 Vectis Real Interest TVM 1.04 14.82 REC11 REC Receivables TVM 1.05 14.77 ARCT11 Arctium Real Estate Others 1.09 14.65 VGIP11 Value CRI TVM 1.07 14.59 NCHB11 NCH ​​High Yield TVM 1.01 14.49 VSLH11 Receivables Versailles TVM 0.90 14.41 KNHY11 Kinea High Yield TVM 1.06 14.30 KNSC11 Kinea Securities TVM 1.03 14.08 AFHI11 AF Invest CRI TVM 1.07 14.03 HCTR11 Hectare TVM 0.93 13.86 HABT11 Habitat TVM 1.04 13.80 RZAK11 riza TVM 1.04 13.75

Source: Economatica – 06/14/2022

Price over book value – indicator used to measure share discount

Featured among the largest dividend payers, Valora Hedge Fund is a fund with a multi-strategy profile, which can invest in CRI, shares of other FIIs, credit rights investment funds (FIDC), investment and equity fund (FIP), in addition to of real estate debentures and shares of companies listed on the Stock Exchange.

Source: FII VGHF11

In May, Valora Hedge Fund paid BRL 0.14 per share, equivalent to a monthly dividend return of 1.42%.

“Paper” funds continue as protagonists

Of the 18 funds with yields above 13.25%, 16 are of the “paper” type, FIIs that invest in fixed income securities linked to inflation indices or to the CDI rate (interbank deposit certificate), which follows the Selic rate.

Faced with the current monetary tightening, the market has reinforced its bet on “paper” funds, as Flávio Pires, an analyst at Santander Corretora, points out in a report on the institution’s theoretical portfolio of FIIs.

“For this month, we decided to marginally increase the participation of VBI CRI (CVBI11) and CSHG Receivables (HGCR11), which increase our exposure in the real estate receivables segment, one of our preferred sectors in the current scenario”, says Pires. Shielded from rising interest rates and inflation, “paper” FIIs, on average, are paying 13.9% of dividend yield

in the last 12 months. The percentage is the highest among the main segments of real estate funds and above the market average of 9.2% for Ifix.

Analysis beyond dividends

In the view of Maria Fernanda Violatti, an analyst at XP, the Selic rate is not the best metric to analyze the attractiveness of real estate funds. For her, those whose objective is to generate passive and recurring income should compare the FIIs with the long-term yield curve, which can be represented by the yields of NTN-B maturing in 2035, a public security issued by the federal government.

“The difference between the rate of return on Ifix dividends and the yields on long-term National Treasury bonds is at very healthy levels, at a level close to the maximum of the historical series”, says the analyst. According to Maria Fernanda, the dividend yield

Ifix today reaches approximately 10.4%, around 4 percentage points above NTN-B’s yield, excluding inflation.

Thiago Otuki, economist at Clube FII, also points out that a real estate fund should not be chosen only for the return with dividends, which in the case of “paper” FIIs can attract many investors due to the high percentages.

“The ‘paper’ FII invests in debt securities and, therefore, it is important to observe the credit risk embedded in the portfolio of the portfolios”, warns Otuki. “A scenario of persistent inflation and high interest rates tends to increase the level of default, which could affect the fund’s income”, she adds. Maria Fernanda and Otuki discussed the topic in this Tuesday’s edition (14) ofLeague of FIIs weekly program InfoMoney about real estate funds. In the attraction, the experts highlighted three “paper” funds with good fundamentals and with dividend yield

above 14%.

Is it worth investing in “brick” funds?

Moise Politi, manager of REC Capital, also rejects the simple comparison between FIIs and Selic and suggests to investors a deeper analysis before exchanging the real estate fund for fixed income investments, which become more profitable with the increase in the Selic.

“Real estate funds continue to be a good investment for the long-term investor”, he says. “When you invest in the real estate sector, you need to have a three or four-year vision, it is not a short-term investment”, which can be exchanged for another product that appears to be paying a little more, reflects Politi. The manager even defends the “brick” FIIs, which invest directly in real estate in the logistics, corporate or shopping malls segment. The funds of these classes are paying a dividend yield

between 8% and 9% in the last 12 months.

“The percentage is exempt from income tax and is close to the net income from fixed income investments, if we consider the taxation charged on this type of investment”, he calculates. “In addition, there are funds being traded up to 40% below book value, which represents a great potential for capital gain”, he concludes.

