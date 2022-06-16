Food to control possible cardiovascular damage

THE high blood pressure it is a very serious and insidious problem, and it can act silently for a long time. When it comes to controlling this disease, the first thing mentioned is reducing the intake of foods that contain sodium. However, what many do not know is that it is possible to deal with this issue in a tasty way, also ingesting foods that help lower blood pressure.

To learn more about these foods that help lower blood pressure, check out the full article!

Foods that help lower blood pressure

Garlic contains substances that exert a hypotensive effect. In this way, they contribute to the reduction of blood pressure. Because of this, it is recommended that it be added to the food at the end of preparation, in order to better preserve its properties.

This is one of the cheapest and potassium-rich fruits that can be found easily. Because of this, and this nutrient that is present in it, it is a great option for blood pressure control.

This is an extremely expressive benefit for those who have high blood pressure. So, even if you don’t like the juice of this vegetable that much, try to add it to your diet raw, to preserve its nutritional values.

Egg whites, unlike yolks, have no cholesterol. In addition, the egg white also has great doses of a peptide capable of inhibiting an enzyme whose task is to form angiotensin. Angiotensin is precisely the substance that contributes to the narrowing of the vessels, which is one of the factors of high blood pressure.

This is one of the most delicious tips, but it needs to be consumed in moderation, respecting the measurements. Consumption of chocolates, containing from 50 to 85% of cocoa, makes the blood pressure drop about 3 mmHg. Therefore, a great option for dessert is to eat a square or a line of chocolate after lunch.

This article does not present solutions to medical or psychological problems. Consult a specialist before starting any treatment.