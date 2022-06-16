Gabriel Veron gains space and gives Abel a new option at Palmeiras | palm trees

Gabriel Veron has gained more and more space and has become a key player for Abel Ferreira in the current season at Palmeiras. The striker should start this Thursday’s game, against Atlético-GO, at 18:00 (Brasília time), at Allianz Parque, for the Brasileirão.

Starter in the last two games and with good performances, the striker got more minutes on the field due to the injury of Raphael Veiga and the displacement of Gustavo Scarpa in the creation of plays in the midfield. There is still no forecast for Veiga’s return to the team.

Gabriel Veron has gained space with Abel Ferreira in the current season

Veron has 1,179 minutes on the field throughout 2022. There are 27 participations in the season, with a goal scored and 17 assists that resulted in shots on goal. The striker is on his way to having the season with the most games since joining the professional ranks. There were 39 appearances in 2020/21 (calendar delayed due to the pandemic), a number that should be broken this year.

Promoted from the youth ranks in 2019, the striker is the youngest player to score for Verdão in Libertadores, Copa do Brasil and Brasileirão. In all, there are 89 games and 13 goals as a professional, being a two-time champion of São Paulo (2020 and 2022), two-time champion of Libertadores (2021 and 2022), in addition to the titles of the Copa do Brasil (2020) and Recopa (2022).

Gabriel Veron’s good moment is celebrated internally at Palmeiras. The growth and maturity of the player comes at the time of uncertainty about the renewal of Gustavo Scarpa’s contract, used by Abel Ferreira as a winger on the left side.

Abel Ferreira is inspired by Telê Santana and guides Palmeiras athletes

In addition to increasing the range of options for the sector – which has Dudu, Breno Lopes and Wesley – Veron’s growth also opens up the possibility of Rony continuing to be used as a centre-forward, despite Abel Ferreira’s constant statements about his preference for climbing. him as a second striker.

Palmeiras leads the Brasileirão with 22 points, the same number as Corinthians, runner-up, but with a worse goal difference. In addition to the best campaign, Verdão has the most positive attack (19 goals) and the least leaked defense (five goals). There are ten games without losing and six in a row without conceding a goal in the championship.

