Galaxy Note 20 series gets camera improvements in new update

Despite being an older lineup (launched in 2020), the Galaxy Note 20 series is far from being forgotten by Samsung. On the contrary, the South Korean manufacturer continues to send periodic updates to smartphones with improvements. And now, the June 2022 security patch arrives for the series along with some improvements in the device’s camera department.

As revealed in the official changelog, the update improves the night portrait mode feature. For those who don’t remember, Samsung added this feature to the Note 20 series last month. Additionally, the update has firmware number N98xU1UEU2FVEB and initially arrives for US units.

Official update changelog for Galaxy Note 20 series.

Although the new update has not yet arrived in Brazil, Samsung is expected to be working to bring it to the country within the next few days or weeks. In any case, to check its availability, simply access the settings menu and go to “Software Update”. Then search for “Download and install” and wait to see if there is a new system version available for installation.

For those who don’t remember, the Galaxy Note 20 family hit the market with Android 10 operating system. Since then, the devices keep getting new versions of Android and are currently with One UI 4.1 based on Android 12.