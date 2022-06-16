Gamer controllers for smartphones on offer on AliExpress

Currently, mobile games are getting more and more popular and mainly reach gamers who do not have powerful gaming consoles or PCs. Observing continuous growth, large companies in the gaming industry have increasingly invested in mobile games and achieved a large base of active players.

In 2021, the games market collected figures that reached the mark of R$ 477 billion. The number dwarfs the sum of the amount raised by the PC and console gaming markets.

Cell phones aren’t just getting mobile games. With the popularization of cloud gaming services, such as Xbox Cloud Gaming, for example, the need for gaming PCs and consoles may practically end, as it is possible to play games for high-end consoles on the screen of a regular smartphone.

As more people join games on mobile devices, the search for equipment that improves the level of gamers who play competitive titles also grows, since the speed of response to events in games can make a big difference in winning or losing a match.

Some gamers consider it essential to use gamepads, specific controllers to connect to the cell phone and leave it in a stable and comfortable position to have the best gameplay.

Check out the best mobile gamepads on AliExpress:

Gamesir X2

Gamesir X2 is a gamer controller for mobile devices for the most demanding and competitive users. To minimize latency as much as possible, the device works with a “USB-C” type connection or “Lightining” port, for iPhone users. Gamers who prefer can also find a version via bluetooth connection, which allows a completely wireless connection.

CLICK HERE TO CHECK IT OUT!

Gamepad Ipega PG-9217

The device has an ergonomic design, which allows comfort even after long periods of gameplay, it is adjustable, being able to accommodate cell phones of different sizes, it is compatible with Android and iOS and has a wireless connection, through bluetooth technology. Those who purchase the product receive a 47% discount on the total amount, which can be paid in up to 6 interest-free installments.

CLICK HERE TO BUY!

Gamepad Mocute

The device is built to be durable and ensure user comfort even after long periods of use. According to the product’s manufacturer, it is capable of lasting up to 160 hours without needing a new recharge. In addition, the device is compatible with Android and iOS system by bluetooth connection. Gamers who purchase the product have a 40% discount.

CLICK HERE TO CHECK IT OUT!

Lightning deals: AliExpress brings electronics with up to 74% off

AliExpress Super Deals: check out this Monday’s discounted products

Offer: Xiaomi Mi Band 7 comes out with 30% off on AliExpress