Girlfriend of model who fell into sea in Grumari, Rio, talks about accident: ‘Huge wave knocked him over’ | Rio de Janeiro

The two were fishing Roncador Lookout, in Grumari, in the West Zone of Rio, when Tunay was taken by a wave. Joci also fell, but managed to cling to the stones of the place.

She asked for help and, since the afternoon of Tuesday (14), the Fire Department searches the region trying to find the Santa Catarina model.

‘I just want my boy back’

“I have no news, he did not show up. I just ask God to bring my boy back, to show us where he is. I didn’t go to the search because the Lieutenant of the Fire Department came to my house and told me not to go. I wanted to be there together, but he said it won’t do me any good. He didn’t give much hope, but said that tomorrow (Thursday, 16) the search will resume early. I just want to find him”, she said crying.

Joci said that she and Tunay are living in Rio de Janeiro for a year and who used to go there.

“We’ve been living in Rio for a year, we’ve been there before, we know there’s a sign saying it’s dangerous, but there’s always a lot of people there and we always fish there. We were fishing, the sea was rough, but we were far away, but a huge wave came and knocked him over. We were fishing on the beach, and he asked to go to the rock. I just wanted him back,” she said of her boyfriend.

Searches involved 25 men

The searches carried out on Wednesday (15) began at 6 am and had the contribution of watercraft, divers, inflatable boats and even the support of an aircraft.

In all, 25 men were involved in the operation.

On Wednesday, the search was still concentrated near the coast, but ended early in the evening, without success or any clues from Tunay.

Searches will resume on Thursday (16), at 6 am, but the search strategy has not yet been defined.

Tunay is from the city of Tubarão, in Santa Catarina, but has lived in Rio de Janeiro for a year. In addition to modeling, he holds a degree in medical radiology and completed a degree in physical education late last year.

Passionate about sports, on his social networks you can see him practicing diving, running and motorcycling.

