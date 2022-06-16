Government wins fuel battle and project goes to presidential sanction

posted on 06/16/2022 06:00



By 307 votes in favor and one against, the Chamber concluded the vote on the Complementary Bill (PLP) 18/2022, which sets a ceiling of 17% for the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) levied on fuels, natural gas , electricity, public transport and telecommunications. The proposal now goes to the sanction of President Jair Bolsonaro.

The basic text approved by the Senate had already been endorsed, also, in the plenary of the Chamber, on Tuesday, by 348 votes in favor and none against, but, due to a technical problem in the voting panel, the president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), preferred to resume voting from scratch. At first, the deputies would use yesterday’s session only to appreciate the changes that the rapporteur, Elmar Nascimento (União-BA), made in the text coming from the Senate, as had been previously agreed.

The approval of the PLP two days after the text advanced in the Senate, even with a short week due to the injured Corpus Christi, was only possible through the intervention of Lira, one of the chiefs of Centrão, a government support group in Congress.

After yesterday’s vote, Lira sent a message to the governors, who were critics of the PLP, and said that the measure is not against the states, but rather to face rampant inflation “as a result of the pandemic and international factors (the invasion of Russia to Ukraine)”. The president of the Chamber also said that the text is in favor of the Brazilian population, especially for the protection of “the most vulnerable”.

“The National Congress created an ICMS ceiling for fuel, electricity, public transport and telecommunications. It gives people’s money back to the people at a critical moment in the world economy,” he wrote on social media. “The theorists of the ideal and the scholiasts of perfection see the global scenario deteriorating and find in this fact the reason for finding the measures insufficient. Would doing nothing be better then? The fact is that the world and Brazil live the result of successive waves and of unprecedented large-scale crises. Our commitment remains the same: protect the most vulnerable, today, tomorrow. Always.”

The author of the project, deputy Danilo Forte (União-CE), celebrated the approval and said that the governors made a “harmful” lobby against the consideration of the matter. “The Brazilian people are distressed and suffered with the famine, with the inflation of prices that induce generation and formation of other prices, such as energy, gasoline, fuel, telecommunications”, he pointed out. “It is very difficult, in this House, to defend the people, because the lobby of the rich, the lobby of the governors who tried to torpedo this matter is very clear, it was visible. And who wins the harmful lobby to Brazilian society is the strength of the people.”





losses

States, municipalities and members of the opposition in Congress maintain that the measure will not solve the escalation in fuel prices. In addition, it will cause losses to federative entities, due to the loss of revenue. “The Union is profiting from the rise in oil prices and should collect, this year, around R$40 billion in royalties and special participation, in addition to at least R$32 billion in dividends from Petrobras in the first half of the year alone,” he said. , in a note, the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM). “This resource would be enough to compensate states and municipalities for the permanent loss. This is compounded by the fact that it will probably have a small impact on fuel prices.”

The National Committee of State Secretaries of Finance (Comsefaz) maintained that there will be a loss of revenue in the order of R$ 115 billion with the fixing of the ICMS ceiling. “In addition to not guaranteeing a reduction in fuel prices, the waiver of around R$ 115 billion of ICMS imposed on states directly affects the provision of essential public services to the population, especially the poorest”, published Comsefaz. The National Treasury Department, on the other hand, points out that federative entities will suffer losses of around R$ 53 billion, which, in the assessment of the federal government, is possible to absorb.

Elmar Nascimento’s report fully or partially accepted nine of the 15 amendments of Senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho’s (MDB-PE) opinion, with changes in the mechanisms of compensation to states for tax losses.

The opinion approved by the Senate provided for activating the mechanism in case the states had revenue losses greater than 5%, but only in relation to the items mentioned in the PLP (fuels, electricity and telecommunications and public transport services). The deputies, however, resumed the original text: that the loss must be considered in relation to the total ICMS, on all goods and services. The Chamber also overturned the amendment included by the senators that the loss be corrected for inflation (IPCA).

The government tries to reduce the price of fuels with the intention of improving the performance of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the voting intention polls — led by former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). Therefore, the Union’s part in the proposal will be to eliminate, until December 31, the federal taxes Cide and Pis/Cofins, which add up to R$ 0.69 in the price of gasoline.