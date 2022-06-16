How to Train for a Job Interview in English with Interview Warmup | Productivity

Training for job interviews in English is easier with Interview Warmup, Google’s online tool. The platform allows the user to answer questions as if they were in a real interview and identify ways to improve the answers, maximizing the chances of being hired. Interview Warmup uses machine learning to inform the candidate of terms and subjects that can be used in the conversation, as well as providing guidance on how to expose your experience and assignments. For now, the service only works in English.

The feature makes it possible to simulate interviews with a general theme, or in five specific professional areas: data analysis, e-commerce, IT support, project management and UX Design. The questions are technical and behavioral, and were formulated by experts from each sector. The user can answer the questionnaire as many times as he wants, without being evaluated or judged by humans, which will make him more comfortable to participate. Check out, below, how to train for a job interview online and in English with Interview Warmup.

How to train for a job interview in English with Interview Warmup

Step 1. Go to Interview Warmup (grow.google/certificates/interview-warmup) and go to “Start practicing” to get started;

Step 2. Select the professional area in which you work and in which you want to win the vacancy offered in the interview;

Step 3. Select “Start” to get started;

Step 4. Go to “Answer” and use the microphone to answer the question. If you want to type the answer, click on the keyboard icon;

Step 5. Write the answer and click “Done” to see the analysis;

Step 6. Go to “Job-related terms” to see what common job-related terms you used in the response. They will appear highlighted;

Step 7. Choose the “See all terms” button to find terms that can enrich your answer;

Step 8. Go to “Most-used posts” to see the words you used the most in the text. This can be useful to avoid repetitions, in addition to indicating possible synonyms to give more fluidity to your vocabulary;

Step 9. Select the “Talking points” button to see important points that can be covered in the answer, such as your experience and skills. The platform will highlight parts of the text where you have already used these arguments, and it will be able to give suggestions to incorporate these topics in the answer;

Step 10. Select the pencil icon to edit the answer and make any necessary changes. At the end, click on “Done” again to see the new analysis;

Step 11. Go to the little arrow to proceed and answer the other questions;

Step 12. After answering the fifth question, click on the “End” button to finish;

Step 13. At the end, you will be able to view all your answers. Then select “Save your answers” ​​to save the answers and paste into a text editor, or go to “Practice again” to take the test again.

Ready. Now that you know Interview Warmup, take advantage of the tips in this tutorial to train for a job interview in English online.

