Hubble Telescope detects a black hole in the Milky Way for the first time (Photo: NASA/ESAvia Getty Images)

The black hole is 5,000 light-years away;

As a star, it weighed seven times the mass of the Sun;

Astronomers believe that 100 million black holes in our galaxy.

When they die, massive stars explode into black holes and for the first time the Hubble Space Telescope was able to detect one of them in the Milky Way. The former luminous star is 5,000 light-years away, located in a spiral arm of the galaxy called Carina-Sagittarius.

According to the team led by astronomer Kailash Sahu, scientist of the Hubble instrument at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, the black hole detected by Huble, as a star, weighed seven times the mass of the sun.

Although there are many such black holes known to scientists, they are virtually invisible in space and therefore very difficult to discover. Astronomers believe that 100 million floating black holes roam our galaxy.

One of the ways to detect black holes is by analyzing the extremely strong gravitational field generated by the phenomenon, capable of deflecting and amplifying the light of the stars that line up behind them. And it was precisely this gravitational interference that Hubble was able to perceive.

Upon realizing promising data, two teams mobilized to determine the object’s mass. As stated earlier, the team led by Sahu measured the black hole at seven times the weight of the sun. The team led by doctoral student Casey Lam, from the University of California, Berkeley, arrived at a lower mass range, between 1.6 and 4.4 times that of the Sun.

“Whatever it is, the object is the first dark stellar remnant discovered wandering the galaxy, unaccompanied by another star,” Lam said in a statement.

The black hole approached a background star located 19,000 light-years from Earth towards the center of the galaxy, amplifying its starlight for 270 days. Astronomers have had a hard time determining its measurement because there is another bright star very close to the one they observed glowing behind the black hole.