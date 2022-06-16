The rivalry between Filó (Dira Paes) and Irma (Camila Morgado) is a thing of the past, in wetland. After realizing that Jove’s aunt (Jesuíta Barbosa) is sad because of José Lucas (Irandhir Santos), the employee at José Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) house will open up a secret and give her friend some advice.

At the chapter this Wednesday (15), Irma will be devastated after being dumped by José Lucas. Filó, then, goes to approach her friend. “Where have you ever seen such a thing? A beautiful and fine woman like you, shouldn’t put her happiness in the hands of any man!”, she will say. “Who told you I’m doing this?”, the redhead replies.

Filo will reveal that he already knew a secret from the redhead’s past. “I can see how you get goosebumps because of Zé Luca… Close to him you look like you were when you were here many years ago. I know everything, Irma… I always knew! Zé told me when you had together once”, says Tadeu’s mother (José Loreto).

Jove’s aunt is embarrassed and apologizes to her friend. “You don’t need to ask me for forgiveness. Whoever had to ask me for forgiveness, asked for it many years ago… And, many years ago, was forgiven”, says Filó. The conversation continues until Tadeu’s mother tells her friend to give Trindade a chance (Gabriel Sater):