In 10 years, income of the poorest falls by half

Check out the data reported by CadÚnico that show the economic impacts generated by the pandemic.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Eletrobras is privatized with shares worth R$ 42

Brazilians of all income brackets have become impoverished in the last nine years. However, the poorest are those who have suffered the greatest loss. Among the poorest 5%, who are at the base of the social pyramid, there was a 48% reduction in income or almost half.

The biggest loss was between 2020 and 2021, in just one year, a drop of 33.9%, mainly due to the increase in inflation and the reduction in the amounts released by Emergency Aid.

In this way, the poorest families, who had an average monthly income of R$75.00 in 2012, had a reduction to R$59.00 in 2020 and, last year, to only R$39.00.

At the top of the social pyramid, 1% of the richest people in Brazil had a loss of income of only 6.9% in 10 years. With an income of BRL 17,128.00 in 2012, these families had a drop in income and reached BRL 17,033.00 in 2020, and BRL 15,940.00 last year.

Families in poverty

In the first two months of 2022, there was an increase of 11.8% of families in extreme poverty, compared to the end of 2021, which corresponds to 1.8 million families that came to be in this situation. In total, according to data from CadÚnico, Brazil has 17.5 million families living with a monthly income of up to R$ 105.00 per person.

Eletrobras privatization: understand the risks

Emergency Aid and CadÚnico

With the end of Emergency Aid, in October 2021, there was also a significant increase in the number of families in extreme poverty enrolled in CadÚnico. In five months, 2.6 million families registered, which represents an increase of 14.1%.

The Cadastro Único para Programas Sociais (CadÚnico) is used to collect data and information that make it possible to identify low-income families in Brazil, with the aim of including them in social assistance and income transfer programs, such as the Auxílio Brasil, Vale-gás and the extinct Auxílio Brasil.

At the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, in March 2020, there were 13.5 million families in extreme poverty. In 2021, there were 15.7 million and this year it reached a total of 17.5 million, which corresponds to an increase of 22.8%.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So, follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Instagram, and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: perfectlab / Shutterstock.com