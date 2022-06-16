In video, Pabllo Vittar bites Pedro Sampaio’s ‘intimate parts’ and the internet can’t stand it: “I wouldn’t do it different”

Pablo Vittar and Pedro Sampaio are two of the biggest icons of the current moment of Brazilian music. The dynamic between the two stirred up the internet and everything got even better after the drag queen participated in the TVZprogram of multishow which has the DJ as presenter. Together, they made jokes and became one of the most talked about topics on the social network.

This Tuesday (14th), Ucchella, the influencer’s birthday party, took place. Rafa Uccmanand Pedro and Pablo were invited to the celebration. The artists celebrated another year of their friend’s life and of course they took the stage to perform together. It turns out that the couple starred in a very spicy moment that did not go unnoticed by fans.

In a video released on twitter, Pablo kneels down in front of Pedro and nibbles the singer’s “private parts”. “Jeez how naughty”, wrote one follower. “Legend,” wrote an admirer. “Well, I wouldn’t do it any other way”, amused a fan. It is worth mentioning that it is not the first time that the two artists provoke the public.

While editing the TVZ had Pablo as a guest, the drag queen and the dj even kissed in front of the cameras. Despite the provocations, everything indicates that it is nothing more than a joke between the two, since both have never commented on a possible relationship.