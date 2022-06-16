Check out how Auxílio Brasil works and find out if MEI can receive the benefit granted monthly to Brazilians!

Currently, Auxílio Brasil is the largest social income transfer program in the country. Last month, approximately 18.1 million beneficiary families were served by the Federal Government’s initiative.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, more and more citizens, including individual micro-entrepreneurs, are trying to be covered. Therefore, it is common for many people to find out who can and cannot enter the program’s payroll. But, are the MEIs entitled to receive the Auxílio Brasil? Check out!

How does Aid Brazil work?

Auxílio Brasil aims to financially support families that are in poverty and extreme poverty. With the money, about R$400 per month, citizens who meet the program’s requirements can pay their bills.

Therefore, to participate in Auxilio Brasil, families must:

Being in a situation of poverty and extreme poverty with children, pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, adolescents and young people between 0 and 21 incomplete in its composition;

Have a monthly per capita family income of R$105 or less (extremely poor families);

Have a per capita family income of R$100 to R$210 (poor families);

Be registered in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico) and have updated registration data in the last 2 years.

Is MEI entitled to receive the Brazil Aid?

The answer is yea. As long as the rules mentioned above are complied with, individual micro-entrepreneurs can also receive the benefit of Auxilio Brasil, which is paid monthly and can be withdrawn through the Caixa Tem app, available for Android and iOS.

In addition, even if the beneficiary’s income increases to an amount above the allowable amount after approval, the beneficiary can continue to receive the aid for another 2 years. To comply with the emancipation rule, the monthly limit per person cannot be greater than BRL 525.

