Joinville will have a direct flight to the city of Nordeste; know which destination

Passengers at Joinville airport, in the North of Santa Catarina, will be able to travel to the Northeast without having to make connections. During the next month, direct flights will be available from Joinville to Porto Seguro, in Bahia. The new route will be made available by the Azul Airline, to meet the demand of the high season.

According to the company, the measure aims to meet and stimulate customer demand for leisure travel in July. With departures always on Saturdays, there will be eight flights that will connect the two cities.

“Our high season knit is already more than ready. Some of the flights dedicated to the corporate segment leave the scene and operations focusing on leisure routes enter the offer. We are daring, once again, and we are creating unprecedented connections from cities outside the capitals of the South to the Northeast, such as Joinville”, highlights Vitor Silva, network planning manager at Azul.

Flights from Joinville to Porto Seguro are scheduled to always take place at 3:35 pm, with an estimated arrival date at 6 pm in the city of Bahia. Departure from Porto Seguro, bound for Joinville, is scheduled for 11:00 am, with an estimated arrival time of 1:25 pm. Direct flights between the two cities always take place on Saturdays.

Flow should be 174% higher on holiday

According to information from CCR, the concessionaire that operates Joinville airport, the prospect of economic recovery and vaccine coverage against Covid-19 are some of the factors that should contribute to the increase in passenger movement.

At the airport, for the Corpus Christi holiday, about 3,000 people are expected, who should circulate through the place between this Wednesday (15) and Sunday (19). Last year, the movement was 1,100 passengers. That is, the estimate is that the flow will increase 174%.