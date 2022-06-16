Joinville will have a direct flight to the city of Nordeste; know which destination

Yadunandan Singh 47 seconds ago Business Comments Off on Joinville will have a direct flight to the city of Nordeste; know which destination 0 Views

Passengers at Joinville airport, in the North of Santa Catarina, will be able to travel to the Northeast without having to make connections. During the next month, direct flights will be available from Joinville to Porto Seguro, in Bahia. The new route will be made available by the Azul Airline, to meet the demand of the high season.

In total, eight direct flights connected the two cities – Photo: Infraero/DisclosureIn total, eight direct flights connected the two cities – Photo: Infraero/Disclosure

According to the company, the measure aims to meet and stimulate customer demand for leisure travel in July. With departures always on Saturdays, there will be eight flights that will connect the two cities.

“Our high season knit is already more than ready. Some of the flights dedicated to the corporate segment leave the scene and operations focusing on leisure routes enter the offer. We are daring, once again, and we are creating unprecedented connections from cities outside the capitals of the South to the Northeast, such as Joinville”, highlights Vitor Silva, network planning manager at Azul.

Flights from Joinville to Porto Seguro are scheduled to always take place at 3:35 pm, with an estimated arrival date at 6 pm in the city of Bahia. Departure from Porto Seguro, bound for Joinville, is scheduled for 11:00 am, with an estimated arrival time of 1:25 pm. Direct flights between the two cities always take place on Saturdays.

Flow should be 174% higher on holiday

According to information from CCR, the concessionaire that operates Joinville airport, the prospect of economic recovery and vaccine coverage against Covid-19 are some of the factors that should contribute to the increase in passenger movement.

At the airport, for the Corpus Christi holiday, about 3,000 people are expected, who should circulate through the place between this Wednesday (15) and Sunday (19). Last year, the movement was 1,100 passengers. That is, the estimate is that the flow will increase 174%.

Join the group and receive the main news
of Joinville and region in the palm of your hand.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Nubank is offering yields of 200% of the CDI: here’s how to get it

Nubank has a new credit card with cashback for its customers. The new Ultraviolet card …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved