Jojo Todynho changes look and sends a message to her husband: ‘Pretend you’re in Pantanal and pull the horse’s reins’ | Pop & Art

Jojo Todynho got tired of being cold on the back of her neck and decided to lengthen her hair. The singer showed the result of the change of look on Wednesday night (15), on social networks, and amused fans by sending a message to her husband, Lucas Souza.

“I want you to argue with me now. Discuss with me. And another thing, Lucas, you were charging me there, wanting to know how I was going to pay that bill. Now I want to know how you’re going to pay this bill here”, he began. Jojo, showing the elongated strands to her waist.

“Pretend you’re in the Pantanal, come out like Leôncio, at a gallop, pulling the horse’s reins”, Jojo shot.

“Guys, I was cold on the back of my neck. I said, no, calm down, I’ll get warm soon. I put the hair of millions”, explained the singer about the change.

She even sent a message to singer Joelma, known for her unmistakable hair beat.

“Come Joelma, hold this game.” Joelma still responded to the singer’s joke in the comments. “Too wonderful. Let’s get a lot of hair done.”

Lucas also replied to Jojo’s message. “You still owe me. What wonderful woman is this? All mine?”