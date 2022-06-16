Juliette sings in a slit micro dress and shows off her body in a tight look: “Diva”

Juliette sings in a split micro dress and shows off thick thighs in rehearsal for a June party event; Look

The winner of Big Brother Brasil 21, Juliette Freire enchanted the followers this Wednesday (15) by appearing singing with a very daring look. Rehearsing for a special June festival performance, the singer tried to wear a tight dress to warm up her voice.

In her Instagram feed, the brunette appeared with a hot pink piece beyond fantastic. The garment has a blindfold on the leg, leaving a large part of the turbocharged thighs on display.

In addition, the look valued the ex-sister’s pestle waist and even highlighted her flat belly. On the feet, Juliette he bet on a white boot, which made his legs even more toned.

“‘I am São João bonfire’. Today there was rehearsal, live and the heart was like? Accelerated… from anxiety. Come, São João!”, she wrote in the caption, all excited.

In the comments, fans drooled over the sculptural beauty. “One diva”, applauded one. “Wonderful”, exalted another.

SHACK!

On Wednesday afternoon (15th), Tata Werneck decided to join the “fight” of anita with a fan, started by the singer last night. In short, the powerful had been angry with the follower after complaints about the aesthetics of her Instagram feed and made it clear that she would block her.

When faced with the fuss, the comedian decided to play with the situation, but was needled by the user in question responsible for starting the beef.“That’s because she hasn’t seen my No items. . I’ve never seen anything so disorganized. just my room”joked.

Look: