Justice gives eviction order to Cascavel private hospital; 23 SUS ICU beds can be closed | West and Southwest

Amid the crisis of overcrowding of hospitals in Cascavel, in western Paraná, the Justice gave an eviction order to Hospital do Coração Nossa Senhora da Salete, which operates in a rented location. The decision came after the owner of the property obtained in court the termination of the lease, due to lack of payment.

In addition to the eviction, the Justice decreed that the eviction be completed in four months and that the state of Paraná should gradually reduce the referral of patients to the Unified Health System (SUS) to the hospital. Failure to comply with the eviction can generate a daily fine of R$ 30 thousand.

The hospital can still appeal the decision and has not commented until the publication of this report.

About 60 patients are waiting for a hospital bed in Cascavel, according to the municipality’s health department

There are 23 ICU beds and nursing units accredited by the SUS, which can be closed if the decision is not revoked.

The secretary of health of Paraná César Augusto Neves, was in Cascavel on Tuesday (14) and said, in an interview with RPC, that the secretariat has not yet been informed of the decision, but that it already has a “contingency plan” in his words, to get around the situation. But he did not describe the planned actions.

“We have not yet been notified, but we have contingency plans in place so that no one is left helpless or unassisted. […] Whenever something of this nature happens, we will have to have a dose of sacrifice from other health devices, but we are a single health system, we have to interact and talk. […] I want to make it clear that when we are notified, we already have a pre-formatted contingency plan and no one will be left without assistance,” said the secretary.

The hospital is a reference in the western region of Paraná in cardiac procedures and also works in the area of ​​orthopedics. In 2021 alone, there were 2,628 cardiology appointments and another 439 related to Covid.

The lease agreement between the hospital and the owner was signed in 2012 and was valid for four years. In 2016, the contract was renewed for the same period, however, in 2017, the owner indicated that he was no longer interested in continuing with the partnership.

He then went to court asking for the eviction of the building, presenting as his main argument, the lack of payment of rents.

The hospital management appealed and in 2021 the owner filed a new eviction action. The Court gave a deadline to organize a gradual eviction of the building without prejudice to the patients.

The deadline, however, was not met and now the Court has given a new deadline for the eviction.