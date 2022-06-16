Lanús announces transfer of striker López to Palmeiras | palm trees

Lanús, from Argentina, announced this Thursday the transfer of striker José Manuel López to Palmeiras.

Verdão still hasn’t formalized the signing of the 21-year-old Argentine, but he was already a name taken for granted at the club in recent days. It was expected to announce it this week.

Lanús reported that it retains 30% of the player’s economic rights. In the statement, the club treats the striker as “one of the great promises of Argentine football” and “a remarkable goalscorer”.

The promising youngster had been accompanied by the Palmeiras board since the beginning of the season, but negotiations with the Argentine club have been intensified in recent weeks.

The arrival of a number 9 was something requested by Abel Ferreira’s coaching staff since last season. With 1.88m, Lopez has a good presence in the area, but is also evaluated with good technique to play in other roles, more in the back or on the side.

For Lanús, the forward stood out last season when he scored 14 goals in 37 matches, according to statistics from the website “ogol”. In 2022, he has seven goals in 19 games and was starting, completing the attack with Sand.

Before Lopez, Verdão had already announced the arrival of Miguel Merentiel, a Uruguayan ex-Defensa y Justicia who is participating in training at the Football Academy.