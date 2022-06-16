Lanús confirms the sale of José Manuel López to Palmeiras

Lanús confirmed, this Thursday (16), the sale of striker José Flaco López to Palmeiras. The player should arrive in Brazil next Friday (17) to sign with the Greatest National Champion. In an official note, the Argentine club praised the athlete and confirmed the maintenance of 30% of the economic rights after the negotiation. The transaction will cost 10 million dollars (approximately R$ 49 million) to the coffers of Verdão.

Flaco, as he is known in his country of origin, was not a reinforcement requested by Abel Ferreira. Chosen by football director Anderson Barros, together with the club’s scout department, the 21-year-old arrives at Verdão to develop. With this, in addition to a sporting return, the striker can guarantee good economic results for Alviverde in the future.

Recently, in an interview with the website Corazon Granate, López praised Palmeiras, describing the club as one of the main ones in Brazil.

– It is a huge club, the biggest in Brazil and one of the best clubs in America. If it comes to fruition, it will be a pleasure and I will try to defend to the death as I did here. I’m calm, it’s a huge club. Let’s see what gets resolved.

José Manuel López is 21 years old and stood out with the Lanús shirt. Last season, he scored 14 goals in 37 matches. In the current one, there were seven in 19 matches. The player will be able to enter the field for Verdão from the 18th of July.

Check out the official Lanús note:

We inform the sale of José Manuel López to Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras, from Brazil; the 30% of the player’s rights will remain with Club Atlético Lanús.

As a footballer for the institution, López proved to be one of the great promises of Argentine football, becoming a remarkable goalscorer.

We wish Flaco, one of the many talents in our base, success in this new professional challenge. Thank you for being part of #PrideGranate.

