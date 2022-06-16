Leandro Lima, the Levi of ‘Pantanal’, has property in Italy to export olive oil

Actor, model, axé singer and now also a businessman. Success as the pawn Levi from “Pantanal”, the heartthrob Leandro Lima is investing in his own business together with his wife, model Flávia Lucini, former Victoria’s Secret angel and with whom he has been married for ten years.

The two own a 35,000 square meter property in Puglia, Italy, with a beautiful green area. There, they grow olives for the production of oils. The couple’s idea is to expand the business and start exporting small production to Brazil.

At 40 years old, and father of two (newborn Toni and model Giulia Lins, 21), Leandro saw his new business as a way to earn extra income. The actor came to live in Italy when he was working as a model. It was there where he met his current wife, in 2012.

